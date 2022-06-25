Corinthians and Boca Juniors will face off at Neo Quimica Arena for the first leg of the 2022 Copa Libertadores round of 16. Find out here when, where, and at what time the game will be played, and how to watch or live stream in the United States.

Corinthians vs Boca Juniors: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream 2022 Copa Libertadores round of 16

Corinthians and Boca Juniors will face each other at Neo Quimica Arena (São Paulo) for the first leg of the 2022 Copa Libertadores round of 16. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream in the United States. You can watch it in the United States on FuboTV.

Corinthians and Boca Juniors were part of Group E of the Copa Libertadores, together with Deportivo Cali and Always Ready. The Timaos finished second with 9 points, while the Xeneizes finished first in the standings with 10 points. They met twice in the group stage, in one match they tied, and the other ended in a victory for the Brazilian team. Corinthians are currently in second place in the Brasileirao standings with 25 points.

On the flip side, Boca Juniors are in third place in the Argentine League standings with 9 points from 5 games played and will return to play after being defeated by Union de Santa Fe 2-1. For the match against Corinthians, Sebastian Battaglia will not be able to count on Frank Fabra and Cristian Medina for having reached the yellow card limit (3).

Corinthians vs Boca Juniors: Date

Corinthians and Boca Juniors will play against each other at Neo Quimica Arena on Tuesday, June 28, for the first leg of the 2022 Copa Libertadores round of 16.

Corinthians vs Boca Juniors: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Corinthians vs Boca Juniors

The game to be played between Corinthians and Boca Juniors for the first leg of the 2022 Copa Libertadores round of 16 will be broadcast in the United States FuboTV.Other options: beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

How to watch Corinthians vs Boca Juniors anywhere

If you want to watch this Copa Libertadores match to be played between Corinthians and Boca Juniors, but it is not broadcasted in your country, an alternative is to use the Atlas VPN.



