Corinthians and Deportivo Cali clash at the Neo Química Arena in their second match of Group E of the 2022 Copa Libertadores. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch it in the US.

El Timão didn’t start its participation in the 2022 Copa Libertadores in a good way, they were defeated by Always Ready 2-0. The team led by Portuguese Vítor Pereira has quality players such as Paulinho, Luan, and William. Corinthians need to beat Deportivo Cali to keep their qualification chances alive.

On the other hand, Deportivo Cali are not going through its best time in the 2022 Liga BetPlay Dimayor, they are second to last with 13 points and only won three games. However, in the 2022 Copa Libertadores, its present is different, in their first match, the team led by Rafael Dudamel defeated Boca Juniors 2-0.

Corinthians vs Deportivo Cali: Date

Corinthians and Deportivo Cali will face each other at the Neo Química Arena on Wednesday, April 13 for their second match of Group E of the 2022 Copa Libertadores.

Corinthians vs Deportivo Cali: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

TV channels in the US to watch Corinthians vs Deportivo Cali

The game to be played between Corinthians and Deportivo Cali in their second match of Group E for the 2022 Copa Libertadores will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (Free 7-day Trial).