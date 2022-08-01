Corinthians will face Flamengo at the Neo Quimica Arena for the 2022 Copa Libertadores quarter final. Check out how to watch or live stream this game free in the US, the match preview, information, predictions and odds.

For the first leg of the Copa Libertadores quarter final, Flamengo will visit Corinthians at the Neo Quimica Arena. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

Two powerful men from Brazil and from the South American continent in general face each other. It will undoubtedly be one of the most interesting series of the Copa Libertadores quarterfinals. Two teams that were undoubtedly candidates to reach these instances, but now only one of them will be able to play the semifinals against the winner of the duel between Palmeiras and Atletico Mineiro.

On the one hand, there are the locals, who have just eliminated Boca Juniors in a very complicated series that they could even have lost. In the Brasileirao they are in the second position. Flamengo are one of the biggest candidates to win the Copa Libertadores. In the round of 16 they destroyed Deportes Tolima, winning the first leg 1-0 and the second 7-1. In the Brasileirao they are fifth.

Corinthians vs Flamengo: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, August 2, 2022

Time: 8:30 PM (ET)

Location: Neo Quimica Arena, São Paulo, Brazil

Live stream: FuboTV

Corinthians vs Flamengo: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

Corinthians vs Flamengo: Storylines

Among all the competitions, these two rivals met in a total of 54 games, with Flamengo dominating the statistics with 24 wins, while Corinthians won 18 times with 12 draws. In the Copa Libertadores they played 4 times, with 2 victories for "Fla", 1 for "Timao" and 1 draw.

The last game between the two was just a few weeks ago, on July 16 for Matchday 16 of the Brasileirao. On that occasion it was a 1-0 victory for Corinthians with a goal by Rodinei; while for the Copa Libertadores they met in the round of 16 of the 2022 edition, it was a 2-1 victory for "Timao" but Flamengo went through the round after winning the first leg 1-1.

How to Watch or Stream Live Corinthians vs Flamengo in the U.S.

This 2022 Copa Libertadores quarter final game between Corinthians and Flamengo, to be played on Tuesday, August 2 at the Neo Quimica Arena, São Paulo, Brazil; will be broadcast on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SPO Internacional, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS.

Corinthians vs Flamengo: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to Caliente: Flamengo are the favorite with +145 odds, while Corinthians have +210. A tie would finish in a +320 payout.

Caliente Corinthians +210 Tie +320 Flamengo +145

*Odds via Caliente