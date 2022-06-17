Costa Rica and Jamaica will face each other at Estadio Morazan on Matchday 1 of the 2022 CONCACAF U-20 Championship. Find out here when, where and at what time the game will be played, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Costa Rica and Jamaica will square off at the Estadio Morazán in San Pedro Sula on Matchday 1 of the 2022 CONCACAF U-20 Championship. Here you can find all you need to know, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this Group H soccer match in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV.

This will be their fifth overall meeting. As expected, Costa Rica are the absolute favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a win on all of the previous four occasions. Jamaica are yet to triumph so far, and no matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on February 21, 2007, and it ended in a 2-0 victory for Los Ticos. It promises to be a more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then, this time in the new edition of the U-20 Championship for Concacaf.

Costa Rica vs Jamaica: Date

The 2022 CONCACAF U-20 Championship Group H Matchday 1 game between Costa Rica and Jamaica will be played on Saturday, June 19, 2022, at the Estadio Morazanin in San Pedro Sula.

Costa Rica vs Jamaica: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Costa Rica vs Jamaica in CONCACAF U-20 Championship 2022

The game to be played between Costa Rica and Jamaica will be broadcast on fuboTV in the United States. Other options are TUDN USA, TUDN App, TUDN.com.