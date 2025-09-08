El Salvador vs Suriname: Lineups for Concacaf 2026 World Cup Qualifiers today, September 8

After kicking off the third round of the Concacaf 2026 World Cup Qualifiers with a victory, El Salvador are gearing up to face Suriname. Head coach Hernan Gomez has built a strong team dynamic, but the challenge remains stiff as Stanley Menzo’s squad, eager for a win after a previous draw, stands in its path. Defensive solidity will likely be the deciding factor in this critical encounter.

Suriname may not rank among Concacaf‘s elite, but they consistently prove to be a formidable adversary. Under the guidance of head coach Stanley Menzo, the team has established one of the most well-organized defenses, employing a five-player backline. However, this defensive stronghold comes at a cost; the team has struggled offensively, failing to score in its last three matches.

In contrast, El Salvador recently celebrated a victory in their latest 2026 World Cup Qualifiers outing. Despite this success, Hernan Gomez’s team battles with consistency, winning only two of its last six matches and raising questions about its reliability. Nevertheless, El Salvador’s offense presents a more potent threat than Suriname‘s, suggesting it will likely play a more decisive role in upcoming game.

El Salvador predicted lineup vs Suriname

El Salvador enter the game against Suriname with no absentees to their roster, as they managed to avoid injuries and red cards in the previous game. For this reason, head coach Hernan Dario could field a team similar to the one in the previous match. With this, Brayan Gil and Harold Osorio could lead the team’s offense.

Darwin Cerén #7 of El Salvador talks with the team in a huddle during halftime.

With this in mind, El Salvador could play as follows: Mario Gonzalez; Julio Sibrian, Henry Romero, Jorge Cruz, Diego Flores; John Valladares, Darwin Ceren, Mauricio Cerritos, Harold Osorio; Brayan Gil, Styven Vasquez.

Suriname predicted lineup vs El Salvador

Much like El Salvador, Suriname enter the game with a full roster, free from injuries or suspensions. This clean bill of health allows head coach Stanley Menzo to potentially replicate the lineup from their previous two matches. Nonetheless, the primary doubt is whether Gyrano Kerk or Gleofilo Vlijter will take the center forward position.

Considering this, Suriname could lineup as follows: Etienne Vaessen; Liam Van Gelderen, Radinio Balker, Myenty Abena, Shaquille Pinas, Djevencio van der Kust; Denzel Jubitana, Dhoraso Klas, Kenneth Paal, Richonell Margaret; Gyrano Kerk.