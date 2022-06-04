Costa Rica take on Martinica at Estadio Nacional Mateo Flores in Ciudad de Costa Rica for the 2022-23 CONCACAF Nations League. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Costa Rica and Martinica meet in the Group Stage of the 2022-23 CONCACAF Nations League. This game will take place at Estadio Nacional Mateo Flores in Ciudad de Costa Rica. The home team has the perfect opportunity to win a relatively easy game. Here is all the detailed information about this Nations League game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on Paramount+.

Costa Rica lost to Panama in an upset loss that ended a six-game winning streak and a draw for them. Before that loss Costa Rica won a game against United States 2-0 at home as part of the World Cup Qualifiers.

Martinique won two friendly games before the Nations League started, they beat Barbados 3-1 and Guadeloupe 4-3. But in 2021 the team failed to win a game during the CONCACAF Gold Cup, losing against Canada, United States and Haiti.

Costa Rica vs Martinica: Date

Costa Rica and Martinica play for the 2022-23 CONCACAF Nations League on Sunday, June 5 at Estadio Nacional Mateo Flores in Ciudad de Costa Rica. The home team wants to rebuild their winning streak and this could be the perfect opponent for that goal.

Costa Rica vs Martinica: Time by state in the US

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Costa Rica vs Martinica at the 2022-23 CONCACAF Nations League

This game for the 2022-23 CONCACAF Nations League, Costa Rica and Martinica at the Estadio Nacional Mateo Flores in Ciudad de Costa Rica on Sunday, June 5, will be broadcast in the US by Paramount+ and other options to watch this game in the US are TUDN USA, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, UniMás.