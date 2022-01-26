Costa Rica take on Panama at Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica in San José for the Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers 2022. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Costa Rica vs Panama: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers 2022

Costa Rica and Panama meet in the Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers 2022. This game will take place at Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica in San José. Two teams that must win to continue dreaming of the World Cup. Here is all the detailed information about this World Cup Qualifiers game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

Costa Rica are close to ten points and the 4th spot of the qualifiers is currently occupied by Panama. That spot would give Costa Rica access to the inter-confederation play-offs, but the team still has ways to avoid that scenario.

Panama have a positive record of 4-2-2 and a recent victory against El Salvador 2-1 at home, another victory for the Panamanians after winning another game against Honduras on the road. Panama have not played in a World Cup since 2018 (their only time).

Costa Rica vs Panama: Date

Costa Rica and Panama play for the Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers 2022 on Thursday, January 27 at Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica in San José. The home team knows that the visitors have a current winning streak, but this is only one game out of the remaining six.

Costa Rica vs Panama: Time by state in the US

ET: 9:05 PM

CT: 8:05 PM

MT: 7:05 PM

PT: 6:05 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Costa Rica vs Panama at the Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers 2022

This game for the Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers 2022, Costa Rica and Panama at the Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica in San José on Thursday, January 27, will be broadcast in the US exclusively by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US are UNIVERSO, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Paramount+

