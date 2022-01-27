Costa Rica will host Panama today at the National Stadium Of Costa Rica in a match for the 2022 Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers. Check out how and where to watch or stream live online free this WCQ game free in different parts of the world.

Costa Rica and Panama will play an exciting match today at the National Stadium Of Costa Rica that could define their future in the 2022 Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers. Here, you will find the time of this WCQ match and where to watch or live stream it online from different parts of the world. For example, in the United States, you can watch the match on fuboTV (7-day free trial streaming) and Paramount+ (7-day free trial).

The Ticos have 9 points after 8 matches, 7 points behind leaders Canada and 6 behind second-placed USMNT. Costa Rica know they need to take points in the next three matches to keep their hopes alive of qualifying for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Panama, on the other hand, also have a great opportunity to get close to the leaders in the Final Round standings. They are in 4th place with 14 points, the same as third-placed Mexico, who play against Jamaica tonight.

Costa Rica vs Panama: Starting time of the game

Brazil: 11:05 PM

Costa Rica: 8:05 PM

Mexico: 8:05 PM

Panama: 9:05 PM

US: 9:05 PM (ET)

Costa Rica vs Panama: TV Channel, how and where to watch or stream live online

Brazil: Star+

Costa Rica: Repretel En Vivo, Teletica En Vivo, Repretel Canal 6, Teletica Canal 7

Mexico: ESPN2 Mexico, Star+

Panama: Nex

US: FuboTV (Free Trial), Paramount+ (Free Trial), UNIVERSO, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo