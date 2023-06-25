Costa Rica and Panama will face each other this Monday, June 26 for the Matchday 1 of the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
They are the two strongest teams in Group C, so although it is the first Matchday, it could be said that it will be a duel for the group’s leadership, where starting with a win could be crucial for future success. There is a very close precedent between these two teams in the last Nations League, which concluded a few days ago.
In that competition, Panama secured a spot in the semifinals, while Costa Rica finished in second place, managing to retain their position in League A. However, they were unable to compete for the title. Now, they will be seeking revenge in this highly intense game.
Costa Rica vs Panama: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 9:30 PM
Brazil: 9:30 PM
Canada: 8:30 PM
Costa Rica: 6:30 PM
Croatia: 2:30 AM (June 27)
Denmark: 2:30 AM (June 27)
Germany: 2:30 AM (June 27)
Israel: 3:30 AM (June 27)
Jamaica: 7:30 PM
Malaysia: 7:30 AM (June 27)
Mexico: 6:30 PM
Netherlands: 2:30 AM (June 27)
Panama: 7:30 PM
Portugal: 1:30 AM (June 27)
Sweden: 2:30 AM (June 27)
Switzerland: 2:30 AM (June 27)
UK: 1:30 AM (June 27)
United States: 8:30 PM (ET)
Costa Rica vs Panama: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN2 Argentina
Brazil: Star+
Canada: fuboTV Canada, OneSoccer
Costa Rica: ESPN North, Star+, ViX
Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark
Germany: DAZN, Sport1 Extra, sportdigital
International: Bet365
Israel: Sports 3
Jamaica: ESPN Caribbean, ESPN Play Caribbean
Malaysia: Astro Supersport 5, sooka, Astro Go
Mexico: ViX
Netherlands: Watch ESPN, ESPN
Panama: ViX, ESPN North, Star+
Portugal: Sport TV2, Sport TV Multiscreen
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: DAZN, Sport1 Extra, sportdigital
United Kingdom: Viaplay UK, Viaplay Sports 2
USA: Fubo (free trial), TUDN USA, UniMás, TUDN App, TUDN.com, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com, Univision NOW, Fox Sports 1.