Costa Rica vs Panama: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online this 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup in your country

Costa Rica and Panama will face each other this Monday, June 26 for the Matchday 1 of the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

They are the two strongest teams in Group C, so although it is the first Matchday, it could be said that it will be a duel for the group’s leadership, where starting with a win could be crucial for future success. There is a very close precedent between these two teams in the last Nations League, which concluded a few days ago.

In that competition, Panama secured a spot in the semifinals, while Costa Rica finished in second place, managing to retain their position in League A. However, they were unable to compete for the title. Now, they will be seeking revenge in this highly intense game.

Costa Rica vs Panama: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 9:30 PM

Brazil: 9:30 PM

Canada: 8:30 PM

Costa Rica: 6:30 PM

Croatia: 2:30 AM (June 27)

Denmark: 2:30 AM (June 27)

Germany: 2:30 AM (June 27)

Israel: 3:30 AM (June 27)

Jamaica: 7:30 PM

Malaysia: 7:30 AM (June 27)

Mexico: 6:30 PM

Netherlands: 2:30 AM (June 27)

Panama: 7:30 PM

Portugal: 1:30 AM (June 27)

Sweden: 2:30 AM (June 27)

Switzerland: 2:30 AM (June 27)

UK: 1:30 AM (June 27)

United States: 8:30 PM (ET)

Costa Rica vs Panama: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN2 Argentina

Brazil: Star+

Canada: fuboTV Canada, OneSoccer

Costa Rica: ESPN North, Star+, ViX

Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark

Germany: DAZN, Sport1 Extra, sportdigital

International: Bet365

Israel: Sports 3

Jamaica: ESPN Caribbean, ESPN Play Caribbean

Malaysia: Astro Supersport 5, sooka, Astro Go

Mexico: ViX

Netherlands: Watch ESPN, ESPN

Panama: ViX, ESPN North, Star+

Portugal: Sport TV2, Sport TV Multiscreen

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: DAZN, Sport1 Extra, sportdigital

United Kingdom: Viaplay UK, Viaplay Sports 2

USA: Fubo (free trial), TUDN USA, UniMás, TUDN App, TUDN.com, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com, Univision NOW, Fox Sports 1.