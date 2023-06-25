El Salvador vs Martinique: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online this 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup in your country

El Salvador will play against Martinique this Monday, June 26 for the Matchday 1 of the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

The upcoming match between these two teams carries significant importance as they are perceived as the weakest teams in their group. With Costa Rica and Panama being considered the clear favorites to advance to the quarterfinals in Group C, both teams recognize the opportunity to challenge these expectations and contend for a qualifying spot.

The outcome of this particular match will have a profound impact on the team that loses, as they will be under pressure to secure points against the stronger teams in the group. This task can be challenging considering the quality of the opposition. Conversely, the victorious team will gain a stronger position and increased chances to compete for qualification against Panama and Costa Rica.

El Salvador vs Martinique: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 7:30 PM

Brazil: 7:30 PM

Canada: 6:30 PM

Croatia: 12:30 AM (June 27)

Denmark: 12:30 AM (June 27)

Germany: 12:30 AM (June 27)

El Salvador: 4:30 PM

Israel: 1:30 AM (June 27)

Jamaica: 5:30 PM

Martinique: 6:30 PM

Mexico: 4:30 PM

Netherlands: 12:30 AM (June 27)

Portugal: 11:30 PM

Sweden: 12:30 AM (June 27)

Switzerland: 12:30 AM (June 27)

UK: 11:30 PM

United States: 6:30 PM (ET)

El Salvador vs Martinique: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Brazil: Star+

Canada: fuboTV Canada, OneSoccer

Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark

El Salvador: Star+, ViX

Germany: DAZN: Sport1 Extra, sportdigital

International: Bet365

Israel: Sports 3

Jamaica: ESPN Play Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean

Martinique: ESPN Play Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean

Mexico: ViX

Netherlands: ESPN, Watch ESPN

Portugal: Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: DAZN, sportdigital, Sport1 Extra

United Kingdom: Viaplay UK, Viaplay Sports 1

USA: Fubo (free trial), FOX Sports App, TUDN App, UniMás, TUDN USA, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports 1, Univision NOW, TUDN.com.