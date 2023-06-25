El Salvador will play against Martinique this Monday, June 26 for the Matchday 1 of the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
The upcoming match between these two teams carries significant importance as they are perceived as the weakest teams in their group. With Costa Rica and Panama being considered the clear favorites to advance to the quarterfinals in Group C, both teams recognize the opportunity to challenge these expectations and contend for a qualifying spot.
The outcome of this particular match will have a profound impact on the team that loses, as they will be under pressure to secure points against the stronger teams in the group. This task can be challenging considering the quality of the opposition. Conversely, the victorious team will gain a stronger position and increased chances to compete for qualification against Panama and Costa Rica.
El Salvador vs Martinique: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 7:30 PM
Brazil: 7:30 PM
Canada: 6:30 PM
Croatia: 12:30 AM (June 27)
Denmark: 12:30 AM (June 27)
Germany: 12:30 AM (June 27)
El Salvador: 4:30 PM
Israel: 1:30 AM (June 27)
Jamaica: 5:30 PM
Martinique: 6:30 PM
Mexico: 4:30 PM
Netherlands: 12:30 AM (June 27)
Portugal: 11:30 PM
Sweden: 12:30 AM (June 27)
Switzerland: 12:30 AM (June 27)
UK: 11:30 PM
United States: 6:30 PM (ET)
El Salvador vs Martinique: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Brazil: Star+
Canada: fuboTV Canada, OneSoccer
Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark
El Salvador: Star+, ViX
Germany: DAZN: Sport1 Extra, sportdigital
International: Bet365
Israel: Sports 3
Jamaica: ESPN Play Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean
Martinique: ESPN Play Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean
Mexico: ViX
Netherlands: ESPN, Watch ESPN
Portugal: Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: DAZN, sportdigital, Sport1 Extra
United Kingdom: Viaplay UK, Viaplay Sports 1
USA: Fubo (free trial), FOX Sports App, TUDN App, UniMás, TUDN USA, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports 1, Univision NOW, TUDN.com.