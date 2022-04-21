Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have scored more than 1,500 goals. Although both are at the end of their careers, they are still unrivaled. Find out here to which teams they have scored more goals from free-kick.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi have them in target: Teams to which they have scored the most free-kick goals

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are two players who will undoubtedly remain in the history of soccer. Both are at the end of their careers, the Portuguese is 37 years old and the Argentine 34, but both are still unbeatable.

Cristiano Ronaldo is the top scorer in the history of soccer with 810 goals in 1115 games played. The current Manchester United player scored 521 goals with his right foot, 147 with his left, 140 with his head, one with his arm, and the remaining one with his pelvis.

While Messi is the fifth highest goal scorer in history with 761 goals scored in 966 games played. The PSG player scored 637 goals with his left foot, 94 with his right, 27 with his head, one with his hand, one with his chest, and one with his hip.

To which team did Cristiano Ronaldo score the most free-kick goals?

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 57 goals from free-kick during his career. The 37-year-old player scored three times from free-kicks against Portsmouth during his first spell at Manchester United. Against Portsmouth, he scored his first goal from a free-kick on November 1, 2003. He then scored again on November 4, 2006, and for the third time on January 30, 2008.

Playing for Real Madrid he also scored three goals from free-kicks against Atlético Madrid on April 11, 2012, December 1, 2012, and November 19, 2016.

To which team did Lionel Messi score the most free-kick goals?

Lionel Messi scored 58 free-kick goals in his career. The teams he scored the most goals from free-kicks are Espanyol and Athletic Club and that was when the Argentinan was playing for Barcelona. Against both teams, he scored six free-kick.

Free-kick against Espanyol: May 5, 2012, January 6, 2016, May 8, 2016, December 8, 2018 (twice), and March 30, 2019.

Free-kick against Athletic Club: April 20, 2014, February 08, 2015, January 05, 2017, January 11, 2017, February 04, 2017, and January 31, 2020.