Cristiano Ronaldo was the best player in Saudi Arabia with Al Nassr. Nevertheless, there was lot of uncertainty about his future.

Cristiano Ronaldo had an extraordinary year in the 2023-2024 Saudi Pro League for Al Nassr. The Portuguese legend was the top scorer in the tournament with 35 goals establishing a new single-season record.

However, the ending was tough for CR7 as he couldn’t hoist any trophy. Al Hilal destroyed his chances in the league and the King’s Cup, while Al Nassr suffered a shocking elimination against Al Ain in the AFC Champions League.

Considering this scenario, no one knew for sure if Cristiano wanted to stay in Saudi Arabia to fight against their biggest rival. It’s important to remember that, next season, Al Hilal will be stronger with a healthy Neymar.

So, amid all these big rumors about his future, the Portuguese legend went to social media and clarified the situation. The final decision has officially been made.

Cristiano Ronaldo will lead Portugal in the UEFA Euro 2024 (Getty Images)

Will Cristiano Ronaldo leave Al Nassr and Saudi Arabia?

No. Cristiano Ronaldo just confirmed on his official Instagram account that he is ready to come back with Al Nassr in the 2024-2025 season. That will be the final year of his contract.

“Play, learn, grow, repeat. Thank you all for your support this season. We will come back even stronger!”

In that post, CR7 remembered all the achievements for him and Al Nassr during the last season: the victory in the Arab Club Champions Cup and the individual scoring record.

By the way, Cristiano Ronaldo sent a big warning toward the next challenge of his career. “Thank you all for your love and support. Now, it’s time to focus on the Euro and give everything I have for my country.”

Instagram / @cristiano