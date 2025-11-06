During the incident that shocked the entire soccer world — a tragedy still remembered today — the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo at the funeral of his Portuguese teammate Diogo Jota caused widespread discussion and speculation. The moment marked one of the most emotional chapters in recent Portuguese soccer history.

In an interview with Piers Morgan, Ronaldo defended his decision not to attend the funeral. “I was at the gym when I found out about Diogo Jota’s death. At first, I didn’t believe it. I cried a lot. It was a very difficult moment for the country, the family, his friends. Diogo was a great person, very calm. A great player,” Ronaldo said.

The Al Nassr star made it clear that his decision had nothing to do with disrespect but rather with preserving the solemnity of the event. “I really liked being with him, sharing moments. It was very sad. I had the opportunity to speak with his family and give them my support. I didn’t go to his funeral because after my father died, I never went to another funeral.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ronaldo added that his fame often turns sensitive moments into media chaos. “Because of my reputation, wherever I go it becomes a circus. Wherever I go, the focus shifts, and I didn’t want that. I’ve seen that in moments of deep sensitivity they still try to do interviews — what is that about? I don’t think that’s right. I felt good about that decision; I thought about his family. I didn’t need cameras to see me to prove I went. I do things behind the curtains. If you want to enjoy your birthday, don’t invite me.”

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal is consoled by Diogo Jota.

Advertisement

Why Cristiano Ronaldo’s decision drew heavy criticism

Diogo Jota died in a car crash in July at the age of 28. His brother, Andre Silva, was also involved in the accident. A title winner with Liverpool last season, Jota was a key and popular player at Anfield, making 182 appearances for the Reds and earning admiration from fans and teammates alike.

Advertisement

see also Lionel Messi back in Champions League? European side reportedly targets loan deal during MLS break

What made Ronaldo’s decision so controversial was the perceived lack of empathy, especially as many of Jota’s teammates attended without hesitation. Liverpool manager Arne Slot and several of Jota’s club teammates were present at a joint funeral for the brothers in Portugal, showing solidarity and respect for their former teammate.

Advertisement

Several of Jota’s international teammates, including Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes, were also in attendance. Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves, who was competing with Al Hilal at the Club World Cup in the United States when Jota died, flew back to Portugal to honor his close friend and was among those who helped carry the coffin into the church.

Ronaldo, meanwhile, was photographed vacationing on the Spanish island of Majorca at the time of Jota’s funeral — a detail that fueled public criticism and stirred debate about his absence. But Ronaldo finally addressed the situation. In his interview, he explained that his decision was not out of disrespect, but rather a matter of personal choice. The Portuguese star said he has avoided funerals since his father’s passing, emphasizing that his absence did not reflect a lack of care.

Advertisement