Lionel Messi back in Champions League? European side reportedly targets loan deal during MLS break

Lionel Messi’s recent contract extension with Inter Miami through 2028 seemed to confirm he would never play for another club outside of MLS before the end of his career. However, the interest from a European team currently competing in the Champions League, which reportedly wants to sign him during the mid-season market break, has created new speculation.

According to the Turkish publication Fotomaç, Galatasaray are planning to attempt a four-month loan deal for the Argentine National Team captain, timing the move to coincide perfectly with the MLS offseason, just before the 2026 World Cup. However, the report notes that no official contact has been established with either the club or the player yet.

The Turkish Super Lig leaders, who are undefeated domestically, have recently made noise with high-profile international signings such as Victor Osimhen, Ilkay Gundogan, and Leroy Sane. But attempting to sign Lionel Messi, even temporarily, would undoubtedly be a massive leap for the club’s international profile.

“The Argentine superstar could be transferred to the yellow-red team for four months after the MLS break due to the 2026 World Cup,” claimed Zeki Uzundurukan, editor-in-chief of Fotomaç. “According to reports, the managers proposed Messi to Galatasaray and the board is closely following the situation of the 38-year-old forward”.

What’s next for Messi with Inter Miami?

The duration of Inter Miami’s playoff run is now critical to Messi’s immediate future. With their playoff series against Nashville currently tied 1-1, the decisive Game 3 on Saturday, November 8th, at Chase Stadium will be crucial.

A defeat in that match would abruptly end the team’s official season, leaving Messi inactive for several months directly ahead of the 2026 World Cup—a scenario that could make the Galatasaray proposal highly favorable.

The Argentine icon has frequently stated that at this stage of his career, nothing benefits him more than consistent match rhythm, beyond the necessary periods of rest to avoid muscle fatigue. An excessive competitive layoff would run directly counter to his personal methods for maintaining peak form at 38.

If Inter Miami continue their successful run all the way to the MLS Cup Final, Messi would be guaranteed up to an extra month of playing time, as the championship match is scheduled for December 6th. Regardless, the Argentine would be free of commitments with Inter Miami in January should he decide to evaluate the Turkish club’s proposal.

