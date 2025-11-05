Erling Haaland joins Cristiano Ronaldo in exclusive Champions League record

Manchester City star Erling Haaland has equaled Cristiano Ronaldo in an impressive Champions League record. After netting a goal in Manchester City’s recent 4-1 victory over Borussia Dortmund, the Norwegian phenom has now reached 54 career Champions League goals.

By scoring his team’s second goal in the win against Borussia Dortmund, Haaland joined Cristiano Ronaldo as the only players in Champions League history to score in the first four games of the competition in three different seasons.

The streak was established by Ronaldo in the 2013-14 season while playing for Real Madrid. He scored a hat-trick against Galatasaray in the inaugural matchday, followed by goals in the subsequent three fixtures against Copenhagen and Juventus (twice).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ronaldo achieved the feat again in the 2017-18 season, scoring for Real Madrid against APOEL, Borussia Dortmund, and Tottenham (twice). His third time hitting the mark was in the 2021-22 season with Manchester United, scoring against Young Boys, Villarreal, and Atalanta (twice).

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring against Atalanta in the 2021-22 season. (Getty Images)

Advertisement

As for Haaland, the Norwegian forward first shocked the world during the 2019-20 season playing for Red Bull Salzburg when he scored a hat-trick in his Champions League debut against Genk, followed by strikes in the next three fixtures against Liverpool and Napoli (twice).

Advertisement

His run continued the following year in the 2020-21 season with Borussia Dortmund, where he scored against Lazio, Zenit, and Club Brugge (twice). Finally, the Norwegian equaled Cristiano Ronaldo in the current Champions League edition with Manchester City, scoring against Napoli, Monaco, Villarreal, and most recently, Borussia Dortmund.

Advertisement

see also Cristiano Ronaldo downplays World Cup win as reason to consider Lionel Messi the GOAT

Haaland sets a unique Champions League record

Haaland is enjoying an incredible scoring run this season, having tallied 27 goals in the 2025-26 season in just his 17th game for club and country. In the current Champions League campaign, Haaland has scored five goals in four games, enabling him to set a new world record: The Norwegian became the first player in Champions League history to score in five consecutive matches for three different clubs.

Haaland first hit a five-game consecutive scoring streak with Red Bull Salzburg in 2019, extended that streak to six consecutive matches in 2021 with Borussia Dortmund, and has now achieved the five-match scoring run again this season with Manchester City. His next Champions League fixture against Bayer Leverkusen will present him with the opportunity to extend his own record.

Advertisement