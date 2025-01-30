Cristiano Ronaldo finally opens up about his relationship with Lionel Messi

For nearly two decades, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have been direct rivals. Despite their careers now unfolding nearly 12,000 kilometers apart, the debate over who is the best player in the world continues, with no end in sight.

Even today, the rivalry endures, with both stars representing major leagues in soccer: Major League Soccer and the Saudi Pro League. While neither of these leagues is considered the best in the world, the conversation has shifted to which one is more competitive.

However, beyond the 20 years of playing in entirely different worlds, Cristiano Ronaldo, contrary to what many fans might believe, clarified that his relationship with Messi is cordial. When asked by Eduardo Aguirre of El Chiringuito if he had ever had a bad relationship with Messi, Ronaldo responded without hesitation.

“I’ve never had a bad relationship, quite the opposite,” Ronaldo said. This snippet is just a preview of a full interview with the Al Nassr captain, which will be published on Monday, February 3.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as part of the FIFPro Men’s XI in 2010. (IMAGO / Gribaudi)

Cristiano Ronaldo’s respect for Lionel Messi

Ronaldo had previously expressed his respect for Messi during a press conference in September 2023 during a press conference when asked about whether there was “hatred” between the two. “I don’t see it that way, the rivalry is over. It was good, the fans liked it. Those who love Cristiano Ronaldo don’t have to hate Messi. We’re both very good, we changed the history of soccer,” Ronaldo explained.

Maintaining that sentiment, he added, “We are respected all over the world, and that’s the most important thing. He does his thing, I do mine. He’s done well, from what I’ve seen. He continues, the legacy goes on. I don’t see the rivalry that way. I’ve said it before, we shared the stage for 15 years and ended up being, not friends, but professional colleagues, and we respect each other”.

When Lionel Messi paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo

After winning his eighth Ballon d’Or, Lionel Messi gave an interview to France Football where he spoke about Cristiano Ronaldo. “It was always a ‘battle,’ in quotes,” Messi said. “On the field, it was very nice, we fed off each other because we’re both very competitive. He always wanted to win everything and everyone. It was a beautiful time for us and for everyone who loves soccer“.

“I think what we did for so long is very commendable,” Messi continued. “It’s easy to get to the top, but the difficult part is staying there. We stayed at the top for almost 10-15 years. It was very hard to maintain. It was spectacular, and I have great memories, as does everyone who enjoys soccer”.

