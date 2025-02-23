NCAAF News: Longhorns HC Steve Sarkisian appears to admit who’s the best coach in football history

The recent success of the Texas Longhorns can be attributed in part to the great talent of their coach, Steve Sarkisian. This year, particularly, significant names have emerged in NCAAF, something the head coach highlighted as extremely positive for the competition. He also hinted, in his opinion, who is the greatest coach in the history of the sport.

In a recent interview with Kay Adams on her Up & Adams Show, the Texas Longhorns head coach expressed surprise at the amount of talent that has emerged this season in College Football, but he singled out one person in particular above the rest.

“I think it talks a little bit about college football and where we’re at,” the HC started. “Chip Kelly goes to be an assistant coach with Ryan Day, now he’s in the NFL, Bill Belichick‘s now coaching college football, Matt Patricia is now a defensive coordinator at Ohio State. Just the idea and the thought behind where college football is at today is pretty exciting. Here one of the greatest, if not the greatest of all time is coaching our game now because he sees the value in it is pretty cool.”

The arrival of Belichick to lead the North Carolina Tar Heels certainly elevates an already highly competitive league, which will now feature names with significant experience from recent years.

Head Coach Bill Belichick of the North Carolina Tar Heels speaks during a press conference at the Loudermilk Center on December 12, 2024 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

Given that both teams belong to different conferences, Steve Sarkisian and Bill Belichick won’t face off directly in the regular season. However, this year, College Football promises to be more competitive than ever.

Sarkisian revealed the reasons behind the cancellation of the Spring Games

One of the most talked-about news stories in Texas in recent days was undoubtedly the cancellation of the Spring Games. The HC revealed the main reasons behind the decision to ultimately cancel them.

“A couple reasons why,” explained Sarkisian to Kay Adams. “Over the last two years we played 30 games. That’s a lot for college football. 14 two years ago. 16 this year. And I just mentioned we’ve had 25 guys get invited to the NFL combine the last two years, so we’ve got a lot of young players on our roster. We have 21 mid-year high school kids that just showed up. And so the development that’s needed for these guys to get ready for the fall is a little bit different than it used to be.

“Our approach is going to be a little bit more NFL driven. Kind of more of an OTA style early on and as we grow into more of the scrimmage formats in the second half of spring ball, that I just don’t know if rolling the ball out, playing the game, when we only get 15 practices is the best for us to maximize the opportunities that we get. So it’s going to be a little bit of a different approach, but I think college football is changing right now. And we need to do a great job as coach of adapting to college football and that’s what we’re trying to do,” he finally concluded.

