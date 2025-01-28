FC Barcelona have faced challenging times in recent years, marked by significant financial troubles during the presidencies of Josep Maria Bartomeu and Sandro Rosell. One example of the club’s cost-cutting measures was the decision to sign Kevin-Prince Boateng on loan as a backup for veteran striker Luis Suarez, an economical alternative at the time. In an interview, Kevin-Prince Boateng shared his unforgettable experience training alongside Lionel Messi.

“Training with Messi left me speechless. I had always said that Cristiano Ronaldo was the best in the world, but Messi is something else. He’s not normal. While training with him, I felt inadequate for the first time in my career. He was doing incredible things. I felt like saying, I’m done, I’m going to quit playing!,” stated Kevin-Prince Boateng.

Although Kevin-Prince Boateng is a devoted admirer of Cristiano Ronaldo, he openly acknowledged Lionel Messi’s greatness. He even revealed that training alongside Messi made him feel unworthy to play at that level, to the point where he briefly considered retirement due to Messi’s unmatched brilliance.

Boateng joined Barcelona as an older, average player, far from the standout performances of his early career. During his short stint with the Spanish club, he featured in just four games, failing to register any goals or assists, making his impact on the field negligible. Kevin-Prince Boateng showcased immense talent during his time at AC Milan, emerging as a promising player with 18 goals and 16 assists.

Kevin Prince Boateng of FC Barcelona looks on during the Copa del Quarter Final match between Sevilla FC and FC Barcelona at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on January 23, 2019 in Seville, Spain.

Kevin-Prince Boateng dynamic performances at AC Milan made him a standout in Serie A and earned him recognition as a rising star. However, Boateng’s career took a downturn due to off-field controversies and disciplinary issues. These challenges led to him being sidelined by several clubs, preventing him from maintaining the high level of performance he once displayed at Milan.

Why FC Barcelona decided to sign Kevin-Prince Boateng?

Kevin-Prince Boateng joined FC Barcelona in the 2019 winter transfer window as a 32-year-old veteran, having scored just five goals and provided one assist for Sassuolo in the Italian league. His arrival at Barcelona was largely driven by Luis Suarez’s repeated requests for rest, as the star striker had been playing every match without a proper backup.

Faced with a delicate financial situation, Barcelona could only afford to bring in a player on loan for the remainder of the season. Boateng was seen as a low-cost solution to fill the much-needed substitute striker role, providing depth in case of emergencies. However, his six-month tenure highlighted the club’s budgetary constraints more than his impact on the field.