After the Qatar 2022 World Cup, Cristiano Ronaldo made a shocking decision when he decided to play with Al Nassr. The Portuguese legend wanted to start a soccer revolution at Saudi Arabia.

It was the end of a brilliant tenure in Europe with historic clubs such as Real Madrid, Manchester United and Juventus. He won five times the Champions League during that period.

Now, in a surprising turn of events, Cristiano Ronaldo is ready to take legal action against the famous Vecchia Signora after playing three years in Italy. There are very important reasons on the table.

Cristiano Ronaldo will sue Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo will take legal action against Juventus as the Portuguese player wants to recover the salary he didn’t receive as a consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a report from the Gazzetta dello Sport, Cristiano Ronaldo allowed the club not to pay him during that period as they were financially struggling. However, Juventus had to catch up when the situation improved worldwide.

That’s why the legend is looking to collect the money he agreed not to take immediately during the lockdown. The total amount Juventus would owe Cristiano is of approximately €19.9 million.

Why did Juventus stop paying Cristiano Ronaldo?

Due to the pandemic, soccer in Italy was stopped for more than three months. It’s important to remember there were no fans allowed at stadiums and the economic losses for clubs were massive.

In the case of Juventus, their front office negotiated multiple times with coaching staff and players to restructure contracts. Cristiano Ronaldo signed for an annual salary of €30 million, but, when coronavirus arrived, some payments were halted to help the club during the pandemic. According to the team, the star agreed not to receive that money permanently.