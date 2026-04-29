Cristiano Ronaldo looking to achieve five records at the 2026 World Cup

As Cristiano Ronaldo prepares to lead Portugal into the 2026 World Cup, the 41-year-old forward is not just playing for the trophy, but for a place in the history books that may never be challenged. With the tournament hosted across North America, Ronaldo has five specific milestones in his sights.

By simply stepping onto the pitch, Ronaldo will become the first player in history to appear in six different World Cup tournaments (2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022, and 2026). While Lionel Messi is also expected to reach this milestone, Ronaldo’s longevity as a focal point for Portugal remains unprecedented.

If Portugal secures their first-ever star, Ronaldo would become the oldest player to ever win a World Cup. He would surpass the record held by Italian goalkeeper Dino Zoff, who was 40 years and 133 days old when he lifted the trophy in 1982. Ronaldo will be 41 during the 2026 final.

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Ronaldo going for scoring records

Ronaldo already holds the record as the only man to score in five consecutive World Cups. If he finds the back of the net in 2026, he will extend this to six tournaments. Notably, while Messi may play in six, his scoreless 2010 campaign means he cannot match Ronaldo for this specific scoring longevity record.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates his lone goal at the 2022 World Cup. (Getty Images)

The Al Nassr star currently has 8 World Cup goals, placing him just one behind the legendary Eusebio, who scored 9 (all in the 1966 edition). One goal would see him tie the record; two would make him the undisputed greatest World Cup scorer in Portuguese history.

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Battling with Messi for more games played

The final record within Cristiano’s reach currently belongs to Messi. While the Portuguese star has 22 World Cup appearances to his name, the Argentine leads the category with 26 matches played.

Messi’s record is expected to increase to 30 matches during the group stage, while Ronaldo’s is projected to reach 26, making this a particularly difficult milestone for the Portuguese forward to overtake.