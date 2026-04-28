Atletico Madrid’s Nico Gonzalez ruled out for Champions League semifinal with injury: 2026 World Cup in doubt?

Nico Gonzalez raises alarms for Atletico Madrid and Argentina, as he suffers a muscle injury and could miss the remainder of the season, including the series against Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League semifinals. Lionel Scaloni is monitoring his progress closely, less than two months before the 2026 World Cup.

According to Cadena Cope, the forward suffered the injury during this morning’s training session, although the affected area has not yet been disclosed, and he is expected to be sidelined for “three to four weeks.” This would certainly be a problem, especially for Simeone, and a relief for Scaloni if he can recover in time for the World Cup, although without rhythm.

As a result, Nico Gonzalez is set to miss the tie against the Gunners in the Champions League, with the first leg scheduled for this Wednesday in Madrid, as well as matches against Valencia, Celta de Vigo, Osasuna, and Girona in La Liga. Depending on his recovery, he could return in the final matchday against Villarreal or in a potential Champions League final on May 30 in Budapest.

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Nico Gonzalez would reach the World Cup?

The situation also raises concern within the coaching staff led by Lionel Scaloni, given the proximity of the 2026 World Cup. However, everything seems to indicate that he could arrive without major concern, considering the four-week timeline and that the tournament is less than 50 days away, although he would arrive without rhythm and somewhat limited.

Nico Gonzalez of Atletico de Madrid.

It is worth noting that the player was unable to take part in the last World Cup due to an injury while preparing for Qatar 2022, and was not part of the title-winning squad. Now, the decision of whether to call him up will be in Scaloni’s hands.

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Argentina and a complicated moment with injuries

Argentina are going through a delicate physical moment just over a month and a half before the World Cup, which begins on June 11. The Gonzalez joins a list of players dealing with injuries or recovery processes, a situation closely monitored by Lionel Scaloni.

This new case adds to that of Cristian Romero. The defender suffered a ligament injury at Tottenham Hotspur and, although he avoided surgery, the recovery timeline will leave him with limited match rhythm heading into the competition. His presence is not ruled out, but it is conditioned by the lack of playing time. In the same position, Juan Foyth suffered a left Achilles tendon rupture in January that ruled him out of the World Cup months ago.

At the same time, Lautaro Martinez has been dealing with physical issues for weeks, with discomfort in the same area where he previously suffered a muscle tear. This situation has prevented him from maintaining consistency at Inter and raises concern in a key position, which also includes the long-term absence of striker Joaquin Panichelli due to a torn ligament in his right knee suffered during an Argentina training session.