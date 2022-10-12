Cristiano Ronaldo made a shocking return to Manchester United last season, but only a year later he has little room in the starting lineup. Check out here how much the Portuguese makes per hour, day, week, month, and year.

After failing to win a UEFA Champions League trophy during his stint at Juventus, Cristiano Ronaldo looked ready to move in the summer of 2021. Though the Portuguese was expected to leave, no one thought he would rejoin Manchester United.

Unsurprisingly, his sensational return made big headlines and fans were delighted to have him back. Ronaldo was one of the few bright spots in a rather disappointing campaign for United, but things are much different this season.

After being linked with a move away from Old Trafford this summer, Ronaldo is now having little playing time under Erik ten Hag. Therefore, the Red Devils ended up paying a huge salary for a player who rides the bench.

Cristiano Ronaldo's contract with Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo agreed to a two-year deal with Man United last year. According to Goal, he makes around $27 million per season. That means he took a $7 million pay cut from his Juventus contract.

How much does Cristiano Ronaldo make a week?

Considering Cristiano's $27 million annual salary, he earns $2.25 million per month. That would make it nearly $560,000 a week; $80,000 a day; $3.333 per hour; or $55.55 per minute.