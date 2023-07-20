Cristiano Ronaldo changed the entire soccer landscape when he decided to sign with Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia. Though his first season wasn’t successful in results with his new club, many players around the world like Karim Benzema have decided to follow that path.

Just a few days ago, Cristiano assured the Saudi Pro League was way better than the MLS even after Lionel Messi joined Inter Miami. Furthermore, the Portuguese legend acknowledged he has opened the doors in Saudi Arabia and that now all the players want to go and play there.

Maybe Cristiano Ronaldo is right. In another shocking development, one of the greatest strikers in the world could be ready to join him at Al Nassr. It will be a massive signing.

Sadio Mane could join Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Nassr

According to a report from The Athletic, Sadio Mane is already in talks to sign with Al Nassr. The information points about that a representative from the star met with the sporting director of the team, Goran Vucevic.

That reunion took place in Portugal while Sadio Mane is currently working at Bayern Munich’s preseason. Of course, it would be a very surprising move because the forward arrived last year to Germany as the big replacement for Robert Lewandowski.

Mane is 31-years old and he was sensational during his tenure at Liverpool (2016-2022). Though he could still be a key player in Europe, the economic offer could be massive for him at Saudi Arabia. Nevertheless, the forward is under contract with Bayern until 2025.

Bayern Munich have been part of many rumors regarding the striker position during the last few weeks. Their front office has spoken publicly about the interest of signing Harry Kane from Tottenham. Mane’s departure could be a hint on that topic too.