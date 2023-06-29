Cristiano Ronaldo had a very disappointing first season with Al Nassr. After the Qatar 2022 World Cup, the Portuguese legend announced his new adventure in Saudi Arabia and everyone thought his club would become a dominant force in the country.

However, Al Nassr lost every possible title. They finished second in the Saudi Pro League five points behind Al Ittihad and had early exits in other tournaments such as the King Cup and the Saudi Super Cup.

As a consequence, and with many rumors of a bad relationship in the locker room, Rudi Garcia was sacked as coach and Dinko Jelicic became the interim. Now, a surprising name could join Cristiano Ronaldo.

Luis Castro will be the new coach of Al Nassr

Luis Castro has accepted a massive offer from Al Nassr and will leave Botafogo to join Cristiano Ronaldo. According to many reports, he will sign a two-year contract.

Castro has a lot of experience at the club level. In Europe, the 61-year old coached teams such as Shakhtar Donetsk, Vitoria Guimaraes, Chaves and Rio Ave. Just before Botafogo, he coached Al Duhail at Qatar.

As expected, Botafogo’s front office cannot believe the decision as they thought Castro was their ideal leader for the future. Just a few weeks ago, the team hoisted the trophy in the famous Taça Rio and they’re currently leaders of the Brasileirao (Brazilian League).

Now, the historic club will look for names such as Bruno Lage and Rogerio Ceni to replace him. Luis Castro had a valid contract with Botafogo until 2024, but the amount of money in Al Nassr’s offer is just impossible to reject.