The arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo was a game-changer for the Saudi Pro League. In the wake of the Portuguese star’s move from Manchester United to Al-Nassr, a number of stars have decided to take their talents to the Gulf state.

This summer, Saudi Arabian clubs are making all the headlines as they continue to recruit world-class players to improve their league. Karim Benzema, for instance, left Real Madrid to sign a lucrative deal with Al Ittihad.

Ronaldo’s club is also giving a lot to talk about on the rumor mill, having reportedly signed Marcelo Brozovic while trying to secure Hakim Ziyech. On top of that, a Man United star could also be on the way.

Report: David De Gea could reunite with Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia

According to The Sun, Al-Nassr are interested in David de Gea, who has just become a free agent. Though staying in Manchester still looks like a strong possibility, the Spanish keeper now is in control of his own destiny.

The report claims Al-Nassr are willing to offer de Gea £250,000 a week, which is way more than what United would offer him. In fact, the aforementioned outlet also claims the Red Devils tried to re-sign him on a lower contract.

At 32, de Gea continues to be linked with top European teams, so his addition would be a huge boost for the Saudi Arabian league. Besides, a hypothetical reunion with Ronaldo would draw even more interest.