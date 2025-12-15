Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly prepares for life after retirement with special Al Nassr agreement

Cristiano Ronaldo has felt a deep sense of connection with Al Nassr since his arrival, and his mindset remains focused on continuing to grow alongside the club despite being in the final years of his professional career. His commitment reflects a long-term vision that goes beyond immediate sporting success.

That vision now extends into a broader institutional role. The Saudi club is moving forward with the largest privatization project in its history, with Ronaldo emerging as a central figure by joining the process as a strategic partner with direct influence on the club’s future.

According to 365Scores, Ronaldo is in the process of acquiring a 15% stake in Al Nassr, a deal valued at up to £50 million. This positions him not only as the face of the team on the field, but also as a key actor in the club’s financial and organizational development.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The privatization initiative marks a clear turning point for Al Nassr. Ronaldo’s involvement as a shareholder strengthens the club’s financial transformation and aligns it with a new investment-driven identity ahead of the upcoming season.

Cristiano Ronaldo of team Al-Nassr FC during the Saudi Pro League match.

Advertisement

By securing a 15% ownership stake, the Portuguese star moves to the center of a new management model. From this position, he takes part in the sporting, commercial, and global growth of the institution, reinforcing his influence beyond matchday performances.

Advertisement

The magnitude of the project

see also Euro 2016 champion with Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal announces retirement at 37

The financial scale of the operation illustrates its significance. A 15% equity stake valued at approximately £50 million translates to nearly $66 million, underscoring the scope of the privatization effort with Cristiano Ronaldo serving as a strategic partner.

Advertisement

This move consolidates Al Nassr as one of the most ambitious clubs in Saudi soccer in terms of investment and international projection, strengthening its standing within an increasingly competitive regional environment.

Al Nassr with a revolutionary change

Privatization represents a profound economic shift for the club. Ronaldo’s presence enhances the Al Nassr brand globally and redefines its positioning as an attractive institution for major investments, while the club works to build a modern and competitive structure aligned with the sustained growth of the Saudi Pro League.

Advertisement