Ousmane Dembele wins FIFA The Best 2025: How many do Messi and Ronaldo boast?

The global soccer spotlight shifted decisively to Qatar as Ousmane Dembele, representing Paris Saint-Germain, was named the The Best FIFA Men’s Player 2025, taking home the award for the first time in his career.

The announcement crowned a season defined by elite performances, decisive moments, and sustained excellence by the Frenchman, who played an instrumental role in PSG’s first-ever Champions League title.

Dembele, who also won the Ballon d’Or in September, now enters a selective group of The Best winners, immediately drawing comparisons to the benchmark figures of the award’s history: Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

How many FIFA The Best awards does Lionel Messi have?

Messi has claimed three FIFA The Best awards (2019, 2022, 2023), reinforcing his enduring influence across different stages of his career and solidifying his place in soccer history.

Ousmane Dembele #10 of Paris Saint-Germain wins FIFA The Best 2025. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

How many FIFA The Best awards does Cristiano Ronaldo boast?

Cristiano Ronaldo won two FIFA The Best awards (2016, 2017), both during his peak years at Real Madrid, highlighting a period when his individual dominance aligned seamlessly with team success.

