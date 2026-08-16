Andy Reid endorses Emmett Johnson as RB impresses in Chiefs’ first preseason game vs Rams

After the Kansas City Chiefs' preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams, Andy Reid was heavily impressed with running back Emmett Johnson.

Andy Reid is an offensive mastermind so every time the Kansas City Chiefs get an offensive rookie, he is all eyes on him. It seems like after the first preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams, the head coach is impressed with fifth-rounder Emmett Johnson.

Andy Reid called Emmett Johnson “one of the positives coming out of” the Chiefs’ game vs. Rams. Johnson was not expected to be a key part of the Chiefs roster, but a strong preseason could be just what he needs to get more snaps.

Johnson had 12 carries for 59 yards and three receptions for an additional 10 yards. Per Jesse Newell of The Athletic, Johnson “has been running with the fourth-string offense most of training camp.” This will surely help his stock within the Chiefs‘ building.

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Johnson still has ways to go on Chiefs RB depth chart

Given that he’s been playing with fourth-string players, that would indicate Emmett Johnson is behind Kenneth Walker III, Emari Demercado, and Brashard Smith. Now, he might have leapfrogged Smith.

Emmett Johnson – Preseason Week 1 – every touch pic.twitter.com/6gbCYTIYJE — Jacob Gibbs (@jagibbs_23) August 16, 2026

However, Walker III is firmly established as RB1 as he is coming off a Super Bowl MVP performance. Demercado is a more experienced back, but Johnson has more upside. Hence, he could keep climbing into an RB2 slot.

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The Chiefs owe Mahomes a good running back

The best numbers a running back has had during Mahomes era was in 2023 when Isiah Pacheco had 935 rushing yards. Kareem Hunt, in 2018, had 1202 scrimmage yards. However, it’s still incredible to see the Chiefs haven’t provided Mahomes with a top-tier back.