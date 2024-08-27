Trending topics:
Cristiano Ronaldo scores another free-kick goal: How many does he need to tie Lionel Messi?

Cristiano Ronaldo's free-kick goal against Al Feiha brought him closer to Lionel Messi's own record for free-kick goals. See how many more he needs to tie the Argentinian.

Cristiano Ronaldo
© Yasser Bakhsh/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo

By Natalia Lobo

Cristiano Ronaldo has started the 2024-25 Saudi Pro campaign with the right foot, scoring in his first two games of the season with Al-Nassr. One of them was an impressive free-kick goal against Al Feiha, which put him closer to Lionel Messi’s all-time record.

The star is now only one goal away from tying Lionel Messis free-kick goals (65). The Portuguese signed the 2-0 at the end of the first half, helping his team secure a 1-4 win against the hosts.

Talisca (5′, 95′) and Marcelo Brozovic (85′) were the other scorers for Luis Castro’s team. Meanwhile, Fashion Sakala was the only scorer for the hosts, finding the back of the net in the 86 minute. However, Ronaldo’s goal serves to put him closer to another impressive record.

Ronaldo is just one strike away from reaching 900 career goals

At 39 years old, Ronaldo keeps writing history after arriving at the Saudi Pro league. And the veteran striker has an important milestone at hand: reaching 900 career goals, improving his record as all-time top goal scorer in the history of men’s football. He only needs one more goal to do so.

However, it seems like the star doesn’t want to stop there. In a recent interview on the Whoop podcast, the veteran opened up about what still drives him at this point in his career, saying that he wants to keep going as long as he can.

“It’s going to be pretty tough, but it’s about seeing how I am mentally, my motivation. If, physically, my legs treat me as well as I treat them? We’ll see, they are small stages. Until I get to 1,000, first I have to get to 900. I think I’ll get there,” he said about its record.

He added that he feels “proud” to have a long career at the highest level, which gives him “motivation” to keep playing. “If you look at my career for the last 20 years, my level is high. If you are top for 20 years, it’s unbelievable. I do that and I continue to do that. For me, it’s a big achievement,” he said.

