Are Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox playing today for Bills vs Eagles in 2025 NFL Week 17?

The Buffalo Bills will play a massive game in Week 17 of the 2025 NFL season against the defending Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles. As both teams will try to win, it’s time to reveal if quarterback Josh Allen will have his tight end duo of Dawson Knox and Dalton Kincaid ready to go.

Both tight ends have been dealing with knee injuries. As for Kincaid, he didn’t practice early in the week and was limited on Friday. He will be a game-time decision coming into the game.

Dawson Knox appears to be another game-time decision. He didn’t practice on Tuesday and Wednesday and logged a limited practice on Friday. Knox has only missed one game over the last two seasons, and it was not because of injury, but because the Bills rested their starters.

The Bills rely heavily on their tight ends

Because of the lack of a proper wide receiver one, Josh Allen relies heavily on both Kincaid and Knox. Against the Eagles, it shouldn’t be different should both play. Kincaid leads the team with five touchdowns, while Knox has three.

As for receiving yards, Kincaid is the second-best on the team with 523, while Knox is third with 363. Clearly they are both very important for this offense and provide Josh Allen with plenty of ways to damage opponents.

Who’s next on the TE depth chart?

After Kincaid and Knox, the TE depth chart falls drastically in quality. The third-string tight end is Jackson Hawes who has 15 catches all year for 187 yards, though he has scored three touchdowns.

Then, Keleki Latu serves as the other option on the team. He has only one catch in this NFL season for four yards. The undrafted rookie hasn’t had much chance to shine yet on this team.