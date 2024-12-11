The FIFA has confirmed that the 2030 World Cup will be hosted by six countries, including Argentina, Spain and Portugal. After the announcement, Cristiano Ronaldo has shared his excitement for the prospect with a post on social media.

“A dream come true,” Ronaldo wrote in Portuguese on X (formerly Twitter). “Portugal will host the 2030 World Cup and fill us with pride. Together!”. It’s the first time that Portugal will host the tournament, which will also be played in Morocco, Uruguay and Paraguay.

The first three opening matches will take place in South America as a way to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the cup, before the rest of the tournament moves to Spain, Portugal and Morocco. However, it will be Spain which will host the majority of the matches.

While Ronaldo has shown his happiness to see his country host the biggest tournament, it remains to be known how long he will be able to keep playing for Portugal. The star, who will be 40 years old in February, has teased that his retirement is close.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal celebrates scoring a goal (IMAGO / Maciej Rogowski)

“Plan for retirement? If it has to happen, in one or two years. I don’t know. I’m turning 40 soon,” he said after Portugal’s win over Poland last month. “I really want to enjoy [it], as long as I feel motivated I keep going. The day I don’t feel motivated, I will retire.”

Portugal is already qualified to play the 2030 tournament

As hosts, all six countries will have a place in the 2030 tournament. However, the 2026 World Cup, taking place in the United States, Mexico and Canada, is the priority for all of them. The European Qualifyings will start next year, with the draw taking place this week on Friday, Dec. 13th.

For the draw, Portugal will be part of the Pot 1 after qualifying to the quarter-finals of the UEFA Nations League. This is because the UNL quarterfinal winners must be in a group of four and have the international dates free in March and June.

Since the UNL quarterfinals are scheduled for March, it won’t be clear until then which four nations will need to keep June open for the finals and will be placed in a group of four. This means that the Pot 1 opponents for eight World Cup groups will remain undecided until March.

For now, Portugal counts on Ronaldo as their undisputed leader. The forward, who is the player with the most professional goals scored ever with 916, has scored seven goals this year with his country.