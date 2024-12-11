A National Team voices opposition to FIFA's awarding of the 2030 and 2034 World Cups

During Wednesday’s virtual FIFA Extraordinary Congress, President Gianni Infantino announced the six host nations for the 2030 World Cup, commemorating the tournament’s centennial. Matches will begin in South America, with Argentina, Uruguay, and Paraguay hosting, before moving to Spain, Portugal, and Morocco. Additionally, FIFA confirmed Saudi Arabia as the 2034 World Cup host without a voting process.

The decisions drew sharp criticism from Norway’s Football Federation, which expressed significant concerns over FIFA’s lack of transparency and its commitment to human rights. Norway, previously outspoken against the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, voiced disapproval over the ratification process and the choice of Saudi Arabia.

Lise Klaveness, president of Norway’s Football Federation, issued a statement highlighting her opposition. “FIFA’s own guidelines on human rights and due diligence have not been adequately integrated into the process, which increases the risk of human rights violations,” she stated.

Klaveness also criticized the lack of a voting process. “The vote on Wednesday is not about who gets the 2030 and 2034 World Cups—that has already been decided. The absence of a vote does not align with the principles of a solid and predictable governance system,” Klaveness explained.

Lise Klaveness,president of Norway’s Football Federation, speaks during a press conference. (IMAGO / NTB)

Norway’s Football Federation refused to support either host selection, particularly protesting Saudi Arabia’s appointment for 2034, citing the absence of input from FIFA’s 211 member federations.

Infantino explains Saudi Arabia’s selection

Responding to the criticism, Gianni Infantino emphasized during the Congress that FIFA followed established guidelines, ensuring objectivity, transparency, and compliance in the selection process for Saudi Arabia.

He referenced a comprehensive risk analysis, which identified 13 low risks, 5 medium risks, and no high risks, stating that Saudi Arabia had met the necessary criteria to serve as a host nation for the 2034 World Cup.

