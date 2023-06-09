Lionel Messi to Inter Miami is stealing all of Cristiano Ronaldo’s thunder, to top it all off the transfer of Messi to MLS is seen with a much more positive light than CR7’s move to Saudi Arabia.

Nonetheless the former Real Madrid star has tried to do his part to stay relevant and he has, Ronaldo scored 14 goals in 16 matches, but his club finished second and was not able to win the league.

On the grand scale of things, Ronaldo’s production rate was top class but in the end the Portuguese star finished 5th in the scoring charts, Abderrazak Hamdallah of Al-Ittihad scored 20 goals and led the league.

Saudi Premier League team of the season

Some of the players that highlight the team of the season include, Odion Ighalo of Manchester United fame and former Bayern Munich midfielder Luiz Gustavo also made it as a midfielder.

In an interview with a Saudi news outlet, Ronaldo see’s big future in football in Saudi Arabia, “I am happy here, I want to continue here, I will continue here. And in my opinion, if they continue to do the work that they want to do here, for the next five years, I think the Saudi league can be a top five league in the world.”