Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the best players in the history of soccer. Match after match the Portuguese demonstrates his great potential. He has already accumulated 810 official goals, but his high level leaves no doubt that this number will continue to grow.

On Saturday, April 16, against Norwich City the 37-year-old 71-year-old reached 50 career hat-tricks at club level and became the second-oldest player in Premier League history to score a hat-trick after Teddy Sheringham in August 2003 (37 years and 146 days).

After scoring his last hat-trick Cristiano Ronaldo posted on Twitter: “30 hat-tricks before 30 and 30 hat-tricks after 30. It’s time to unbalance the scale”. The top scorer in the history of soccer accumulates 50 hat-tricks at club level and 10 with the Portugal national team.

In addition, the Portuguese is the second player in the history of soccer with the most hat-tricks scored. The first place is occupied by Pelé with 92, then Cristiano Ronaldo with 60, and in third place Lionel Messi with 55.

One by one all hat-tricks that Cristiano Ronaldo has scored

Playing for Real Madrid was where the Portuguese scored most hat-tricks, CR7 made 44 hat-tricks. Then, with the Portugal national team, he scored 10 hat-tricks, and the list is completed with 3 converted at Juventus and 3 at Manchester United.
 

# Date  Team Opponent Competition Goals
1 01/12/2008 Manchester Uniited Newcastle United Premier League 3
2 05/05/2010 Real Madrid Mallorca La Liga 3
3 10/23/2010 Real Madrid Racing Santander La Liga 4
4 11/20/2010

Real Madrid

 Athletic Bilbao La Liga 3
5 12/22/2010

Real Madrid

 Levante Copa del Rey 3
6 01/09/2011

Real Madrid

 Villareal La Liga 3
7 03/03/2011

Real Madrid

 Malaga La Liga 3
8 05/07/2011

Real Madrid

 Sevilla La Liga 4
9   05/20/2011 Real Madrid   Getafe La Liga 3
10 08/28/2011 Real Madrid  Real Zaragoza  La Liga 3
11 09/24/2011 Real Madrid  Rayo Vallecano La Liga 3
12 10/22/2011 Real Madrid  Malaga La Liga 3
 13 11/06/2011 Real Madrid  Osasuna La Liga 3
14 12/14/2011 Real Madrid  Sevilla La Liga 3
15 02/12/2012 Real Madrid   Levante La Liga 3
16 04/11/2012 Real Madrid  Atletico Madrid La Liga 3
17 09/30/2012 Real Madrid  Deportivo La Coruña La Liga 3
18 10/03/2012 Real Madrid  Ajax Champions League 3
19 01/09/2013 Real Madrid  Celta de Vigo Copa del Rey 3
20 01/27/2013 Real Madrid  Getafe La Liga 3
21 02/09/2013 Real Madrid  Sevilla La Liga 3
22 09/06/2013 Portugal Northern Ireland FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 3
23 09/17/2013 Real Madrid Galatasaray Champions League 3
24 10/30/2013 Real Madrid Sevilla La Liga 3
25 11/09/2013 Real Madrid Real Sociedad La Liga 3
26 11/19/2013 Portugal Sweden FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 3
27 09/20/2014 Real Madrid Deporvito La Coruña La Liga 3
28 09/23/2014 Real Madrid Elche  La Liga 4
29

10/05/2014

 Real Madrid Athletic Bilbao La Liga  3
30 12/06/2014 Real Madrid Celta de Vigo La Liga 3
31 05/02/2015 Real Madrid Sevilla La Liga 3
32 05/05/2015 Real Madrid Granda La Liga 5
33 05/17/2015 Real Madrid Espanyol La Liga 3
34 05/23/2015 Real Madrid Getafe La Liga  3
35 06/13/2015 Portugal Armenia  UEFA European Championship qualifying 3
36 09/12/2015 Real Madrid Espanyol La Liga 5
37 09/15/2015


Real Madrid

 Shakhtar Donetsk Champions League  3
38 12/08/2015


Real Madrid

 Malmo Champions League 4
39 01/31/2016


Real Madrid

 Espanyol La Liga 3
40 03/05/2016


Real Madrid

 Celta de Vigo La Liga 4
41 04/12/2016


Real Madrid

 Wolfsburgo Champions League 3
42 10/07/2016 Portugal Andorra FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 4
43 10/29/2016


Real Madrid

 Alaves La Liga 3
44 11/19/2016


Real Madrid

 Atletico Madrid La Liga 3
45 12/18/2016


Real Madrid

 Kashima Antlers Club World Cup 3
46 04/18/2017


Real Madrid

 Bayern Munich Champions League 3
47 05/02/2017


Real Madrid

 Atletico Madrid Champions League 3
48 08/31/2017 Portugal Faroe Islands 

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers
 

 3
49 02/10/2018 Real Madrid Real Sociedad La Liga 3
50 03/18/2018 Real Madrid Girona La Liga 4
51 06/15/2018 Portgual  España World Cup 3
52 03/12/2019 Juventus Atletico Madrid Champions League 3
53 06/05/2019 Portugal Switzerland UEFA Nations League 3
54 09/10/2019 Portugal Lithuania UEFA European Championship qualifying 4
55 11/14/2019 Portugal Lithuania UEFA European Championship qualifying 3
56 01/06/2020 Juventus Cagliari Serie A 3
57 03/14/2021 Juventus  Cagliari Serie A 3
58 10/12/2021 Portugal  Luxembourg FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 3
59 03/12/2022 Manchester United Tottenham Premier League 3
60 04/16/2022 Manchester United Norwich City Premier League 3