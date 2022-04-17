The Portuguese is the second player in the history of soccer with the most hat-tricks scored. The first place is occupied by Pelé with 92. Here find out how many hat-tricks Crisitano Ronaldo has scored in his entire career.

Cristiano Ronaldo: This is how many hat-tricks he has scored for Real Madrid, Juventus, Manchester United and Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the best players in the history of soccer. Match after match the Portuguese demonstrates his great potential. He has already accumulated 810 official goals, but his high level leaves no doubt that this number will continue to grow.

On Saturday, April 16, against Norwich City the 37-year-old 71-year-old reached 50 career hat-tricks at club level and became the second-oldest player in Premier League history to score a hat-trick after Teddy Sheringham in August 2003 (37 years and 146 days).

After scoring his last hat-trick Cristiano Ronaldo posted on Twitter: “30 hat-tricks before 30 and 30 hat-tricks after 30. It’s time to unbalance the scale”. The top scorer in the history of soccer accumulates 50 hat-tricks at club level and 10 with the Portugal national team.

In addition, the Portuguese is the second player in the history of soccer with the most hat-tricks scored. The first place is occupied by Pelé with 92, then Cristiano Ronaldo with 60, and in third place Lionel Messi with 55.

One by one all hat-tricks that Cristiano Ronaldo has scored

Playing for Real Madrid was where the Portuguese scored most hat-tricks, CR7 made 44 hat-tricks. Then, with the Portugal national team, he scored 10 hat-tricks, and the list is completed with 3 converted at Juventus and 3 at Manchester United.

