Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the best players in the history of soccer. Match after match the Portuguese demonstrates his great potential. He has already accumulated 810 official goals, but his high level leaves no doubt that this number will continue to grow.
On Saturday, April 16, against Norwich City the 37-year-old 71-year-old reached 50 career hat-tricks at club level and became the second-oldest player in Premier League history to score a hat-trick after Teddy Sheringham in August 2003 (37 years and 146 days).
After scoring his last hat-trick Cristiano Ronaldo posted on Twitter: “30 hat-tricks before 30 and 30 hat-tricks after 30. It’s time to unbalance the scale”. The top scorer in the history of soccer accumulates 50 hat-tricks at club level and 10 with the Portugal national team.
In addition, the Portuguese is the second player in the history of soccer with the most hat-tricks scored. The first place is occupied by Pelé with 92, then Cristiano Ronaldo with 60, and in third place Lionel Messi with 55.
One by one all hat-tricks that Cristiano Ronaldo has scored
Playing for Real Madrid was where the Portuguese scored most hat-tricks, CR7 made 44 hat-tricks. Then, with the Portugal national team, he scored 10 hat-tricks, and the list is completed with 3 converted at Juventus and 3 at Manchester United.
|#
|Date
|Team
|Opponent
|Competition
|Goals
|1
|01/12/2008
|Manchester Uniited
|Newcastle United
|Premier League
|3
|2
|05/05/2010
|Real Madrid
|Mallorca
|La Liga
|3
|3
|10/23/2010
|Real Madrid
|Racing Santander
|La Liga
|4
|4
|11/20/2010
|
Real Madrid
|Athletic Bilbao
|La Liga
|3
|5
|12/22/2010
|
Real Madrid
|Levante
|Copa del Rey
|3
|6
|01/09/2011
|
Real Madrid
|Villareal
|La Liga
|3
|7
|03/03/2011
|
Real Madrid
|Malaga
|La Liga
|3
|8
|05/07/2011
|
Real Madrid
|Sevilla
|La Liga
|4
|9
|05/20/2011
|Real Madrid
|Getafe
|La Liga
|3
|10
|08/28/2011
|Real Madrid
|Real Zaragoza
|La Liga
|3
|11
|09/24/2011
|Real Madrid
|Rayo Vallecano
|La Liga
|3
|12
|10/22/2011
|Real Madrid
|Malaga
|La Liga
|3
|13
|11/06/2011
|Real Madrid
|Osasuna
|La Liga
|3
|14
|12/14/2011
|Real Madrid
|Sevilla
|La Liga
|3
|15
|02/12/2012
|Real Madrid
|Levante
|La Liga
|3
|16
|04/11/2012
|Real Madrid
|Atletico Madrid
|La Liga
|3
|17
|09/30/2012
|Real Madrid
|Deportivo La Coruña
|La Liga
|3
|18
|10/03/2012
|Real Madrid
|Ajax
|Champions League
|3
|19
|01/09/2013
|Real Madrid
|Celta de Vigo
|Copa del Rey
|3
|20
|01/27/2013
|Real Madrid
|Getafe
|La Liga
|3
|21
|02/09/2013
|Real Madrid
|Sevilla
|La Liga
|3
|22
|09/06/2013
|Portugal
|Northern Ireland
|FIFA World Cup Qualifiers
|3
|23
|09/17/2013
|Real Madrid
|Galatasaray
|Champions League
|3
|24
|10/30/2013
|Real Madrid
|Sevilla
|La Liga
|3
|25
|11/09/2013
|Real Madrid
|Real Sociedad
|La Liga
|3
|26
|11/19/2013
|Portugal
|Sweden
|FIFA World Cup Qualifiers
|3
|27
|09/20/2014
|Real Madrid
|Deporvito La Coruña
|La Liga
|3
|28
|09/23/2014
|Real Madrid
|Elche
|La Liga
|4
|29
|
10/05/2014
|Real Madrid
|Athletic Bilbao
|La Liga
|3
|30
|12/06/2014
|Real Madrid
|Celta de Vigo
|La Liga
|3
|31
|05/02/2015
|Real Madrid
|Sevilla
|La Liga
|3
|32
|05/05/2015
|Real Madrid
|Granda
|La Liga
|5
|33
|05/17/2015
|Real Madrid
|Espanyol
|La Liga
|3
|34
|05/23/2015
|Real Madrid
|Getafe
|La Liga
|3
|35
|06/13/2015
|Portugal
|Armenia
|UEFA European Championship qualifying
|3
|36
|09/12/2015
|Real Madrid
|Espanyol
|La Liga
|5
|37
|09/15/2015
|
|Shakhtar Donetsk
|Champions League
|3
|38
|12/08/2015
|
|Malmo
|Champions League
|4
|39
|01/31/2016
|
|Espanyol
|La Liga
|3
|40
|03/05/2016
|
|Celta de Vigo
|La Liga
|4
|41
|04/12/2016
|
|Wolfsburgo
|Champions League
|3
|42
|10/07/2016
|Portugal
|Andorra
|FIFA World Cup Qualifiers
|4
|43
|10/29/2016
|
|Alaves
|La Liga
|3
|44
|11/19/2016
|
|Atletico Madrid
|La Liga
|3
|45
|12/18/2016
|
|Kashima Antlers
|Club World Cup
|3
|46
|04/18/2017
|
|Bayern Munich
|Champions League
|3
|47
|05/02/2017
|
|Atletico Madrid
|Champions League
|3
|48
|08/31/2017
|Portugal
|Faroe Islands
|
FIFA World Cup Qualifiers
|3
|49
|02/10/2018
|Real Madrid
|Real Sociedad
|La Liga
|3
|50
|03/18/2018
|Real Madrid
|Girona
|La Liga
|4
|51
|06/15/2018
|Portgual
|España
|World Cup
|3
|52
|03/12/2019
|Juventus
|Atletico Madrid
|Champions League
|3
|53
|06/05/2019
|Portugal
|Switzerland
|UEFA Nations League
|3
|54
|09/10/2019
|Portugal
|Lithuania
|UEFA European Championship qualifying
|4
|55
|11/14/2019
|Portugal
|Lithuania
|UEFA European Championship qualifying
|3
|56
|01/06/2020
|Juventus
|Cagliari
|Serie A
|3
|57
|03/14/2021
|Juventus
|Cagliari
|Serie A
|3
|58
|10/12/2021
|Portugal
|Luxembourg
|FIFA World Cup Qualifiers
|3
|59
|03/12/2022
|Manchester United
|Tottenham
|Premier League
|3
|60
|04/16/2022
|Manchester United
|Norwich City
|Premier League
|3