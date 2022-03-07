Harsh criticism against Cristiano Ronaldo after it was known that he left to Portugal on a private jet with and was not present at the Manchester Derby with his team, Manchester United.

Cristiano Ronaldo left England a few hours before the Manchester United and Manchester City game took place at the Etihad stadium on Sunday, June 07, 2022. But the worst thing was that the Manchester United players, his teammates, found out of the player's absence in the locker room.

Manchester United lost, they probably would have lost with Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench or playing in the field, but if he had talked to the players a few hours before playing they would surely have been inspired to play better.

Roy Keane was one of the first to ask in the media why Cristiano left England and was not present at the game, he was not in the starting lineup, but he could have at least been present in the stadium.

Why Cristiano Ronaldo did not play in the Manchester Derby?

Cristiano was not in the starting lineup due to a hip flexor injury, it is rare when CR7 gets injured, but this time his injury did not heal in time for him to play the game against Manchester City on the road.

How much money does Cristiano Ronaldo earn per week at Manchester United?

£501,000k pounds ($661k) weekly as a Manchester United player, he is the highest paid player on the team and the highest paid player in the Premier League, the second highest paid player in the EPL is Kevin De Bruyne.

It is likely that Cristiano is playing his last season with Manchester United as there are rumors about other teams interested in Cristiano and his level is no longer the same compared to when he played for Real Madrid and Juventus.

