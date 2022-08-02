It is not easy to be one of the greatest players of all time and do not have people against you. That's the story of Cristiano Ronaldo, who according to a study, was one of the most hated players during the 2021-22 Premier League season.

Cristiano Ronaldo, as all of the best players around the world, is always under the spotlight. During the 2021-22 Premier League season, the Manchester United forward was criticized due to his performance, turning him into the most 'hated' player alongside Harry Maguire, his teammate in the Red Devils.

In one of the biggest blockbuster moves in smmer of 2021, Cristiano Ronaldo decided to return to Old Trafford to play for the Red Devils. Despite what all soccer fans thought, he was unable to make a change in the team and was severely judge not only by other team's fans, but also by the ones of Manchester United.

Of course there will always be haters that criticize the superstars, but with social media things have changed a lot. The talk is now on Twitter or another big network, where the fans use their smartphones to publish their ideas. This is where CR7 was roughly judged by those who think that he was not in the greatest level last season.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire were the players with more insults received during the 2021-22 Premier League season

A study made by the Alan Turing Institute revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo was the main target in social media during the first part of the 2021-22 Premier League season. His name was mentioned in 12,520 tweets, which all included some kind of abusive words against him.

The report collected more than 2,3 million tweets between August and December of 2021. The peak of tweets published against him was in August 27, when he was announced as Manchester United's new signing.

In the Top 10 of players in the list, eight of them are from the Red Devils, with Harry Maguire, Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes following CR7. The two mentioned that are not part of Manchester United's team were Harry Kane and Jack Grealish.