Neymar was supposed to lead PSG to a Champions League title when the club paid a record $222 million transfer fee to Barcelona in 2017. However, six years later, the situation is a total disappointment.

Paris Saint-Germain have no big trophies to show for and, even with the arrival of names like Kylian Mbappe or Lionel Messi, Neymar couldn’t deliver. To make things worse, he has been injured in almost every major game for the team at European competitions.

Now, Neymar could be ready to make a big decision. Considering Messi has already signed with Inter Miami and Mbappe is close to Real Madrid, the star from Brazil could shock the soccer world.

Neymar could be ready to play in Saudi Arabia

According to reports from Goal Brazil and journalist Ahmed Al-ajlan, Al-Hilal are set to announce this week the signing of Neymar. The Brazilian player would join other stars in Saudi Arabia such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema.

His current contract with PSG is valid until 2027, but, Nasser Al-Khelaifi has opened the door to multiple offers. Paris Saint-Germain will start a massive rebuilding process and it could be from scratch without Messi, Mbappe and Neymar.

Neymar has been injured since February and, during this tenure with PSG, he’s been known more for parties or scandals rather than performances on the field. However, the player is only 31-years old and the move would be shocking as Manchester United, Barcelona and Chelsea were possible destinations.