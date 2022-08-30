Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Manchester United has been a massive flop, with the 37-year-old only playing four minutes in the Red Devils win over Liverpool on August 22nd and 22 minutes over the weekend against Southampton. On paper Ronaldo has been able to produce with 24 goals in 45 matches, but it has been issues off the pitch which has derailed the former Juventus star’s return to Old Trafford.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s demand to always be in the elite of European soccer was something Manchester United as a whole could not keep on their end, as last season the club played most of the year with an interim manager and way down the standings in the Premier League. Now under Erik ten Hag, Ronaldo does not seem to be in the manager’s long-term plans and the Portuguese star’s agent is now looking to move the player quickly before the summer transfer deadline.

According to 90min here are the teams that Jorge Mendes is looking to move Cristiano Ronaldo to before September 1st. Ronaldo has 0 goals in four matches this season in the Premier League.

Teams interested in Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract ends at the end of the current season, nonetheless the player and agent want to get out of Manchester quickly. According to reports some of the remaining options are, Napoli and Sporting CP.

A return to Serie A, where Ronaldo excelled would not be a bad situation, Napoli is a team on the rise and could use a replacement for Lorenzo Insigne who moved to Toronto FC in Major League Soccer.

Talks were held with Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid, and Paris Saint-Germain, but besides mild interest those teams have not been able to table a deal. Recently in Argentina, former Real Madrid general manager Jorge Valdano stated a move back to Real Madrid for Cristiano Ronaldo seems highly unlikely.