Cristiano Ronaldo came up clutch twice during Manchester United's 2-2 draw with Atalanta by scoring at the end of each half when his side was trailing. Here, check out the funniest memes and reactions to yet another CR7 masterclass in a Champions League night.

He's done it again. Cristiano Ronaldo took all the limelight by earning Manchester United a much-needed draw against Atalanta on Matchday 4 of the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League group stage.

The Portuguese megastar got on the scoresheet again but not just once, he scored a necessary brace that may have given a breath of fresh air to under-fire manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, whose future would have been at risk if his side ended up losing the match.

Like he did many times this season, Ronaldo has practically carried the team by himself to secure a point on the road. It's not a surprise to watch him deliver these kinds of performances anymore, but social media went wild anyways.

Fans react to Cristiano Ronaldo's double to help Man United earn a draw vs. Atalanta

The season is not going as expected for Manchester United, who arrived at this campaign with high ambitions following a fantastic transfer window. But at least they are witnessing how Ronaldo is still at his best regardless of his age.

The Portuguese rescued his side right before halftime by finishing off a beautiful play and then he saved United again shortly before the final whistle. Check out the best memes and reactions here.

We're running out of words to describe him. Cristiano Ronaldo seems to have picked up where he left off when he said goodbye to Manchester in 2009, as he scored in all four games in the current UCL campaign. And he might be the only reason for optimism for Solskjaer's side this term.