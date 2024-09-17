Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘ideal’ choice to replace Luis Castro at Al Nassr is one of his former coaches

Al Nassr have parted ways with head coach Luis Castro after a difficult start to the season. While they reportedly have a replacement in mind, the new coach is not Cristiano Ronaldo's top choice.

Following a tough start to the 2024-25 season, Al Nassr have parted ways with head coach Luis Castro. The club are reportedly targeting Stefano Pioli as a top replacement. However, earlier reports from Marca suggest that Cristiano Ronaldo‘s preferred candidate was one of his former managers: Zinedine Zidane.

According to an article in the Spanish outlet from August 27, Ronaldo, who wasn’t happy with Castro’s performance, suggested Zidane as his “ideal candidate” for the position. This wouldn’t be the first time that Al Nassr have been interested in the French star and former Real Madrid coach.

Back in May 2023, it was reported that Zidane rejected an offer of $80 million a year. However, per Marca, Zidane, who left Real Madrid in 2021 after a second stint, wants to coach France’s national team when the time comes.

With Madrid, Zidane became the first coach to win the UEFA Champions League three times in a row. He also won UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup twice each, as well as two La Liga titles and two Spain’s Supercups.

Zinedine Zidane and Cristiano Ronaldo in 2017 (Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)

While Zidane may be off the table, Stefano Pioli, who departed Milan after the 2023-24 season, is still a solid choice. Pioli took over the Rossoneri in 2019, ultimately guiding Milan to their long-awaited Scudetto in the 2021-22 season.

Al Nassr’s struggling start to the season

Al-Nassr were expected to shake things up after being runners-up in the Saudi Pro League last season, but at the start of the 2024-25 campaign, they suffered a heavy 4-1 defeat to the reigning league champions in the Saudi Super Cup final.

The team opened the season with a 1-1 draw against Al Raed and, despite securing a 4-0 victory over Al Feiha on Matchday 2, dropped points again with a draw against Al Ahli in the third round. Their UFC Champions League Elite debut also ended in a 1-1 stalemate against Al Shorta, with Ronaldo sidelined due to a viral infection.

Despite these setbacks, Ronaldo has been in strong form, scoring four goals in just five appearances across all competitions. Al Nassr are keen to capitalize on his star power.

