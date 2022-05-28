The 2021-2022 season is over. Everything seems to indicate that Cristiano Ronaldo will stay at Manchester United and Erik ten Hag is aware that he needs new players to make the team work, and apparently, he already knows which forward he needs to sign.

Manchester United's recent years have not been good. Officials hired coaches who did not know how to keep up with the club, and the Red Devils began to lose hierarchy. The English team continued to sign high-level players, but none of them worked out.

Now, the 2021-2022 season is over, and Erik ten Hag, the new first-team coach, is already in Manchester to try once and for all to get Manchester United back to being one of the best teams in the world.

Despite the team's failure to qualify for the 2022-2023 Champions League, everything seems to indicate that Cristiano Ronaldo will stay at the club. However, the Dutch coach is aware that he needs new players to make the team work, and apparently, he already knows which forward he needs to sign.

Manchester United would bid for Christopher Nkunku

Manchester United seek to sign Christopher Nkunku. The 24-year-old Frenchman currently plays for RasenBallsport Leipzig and was voted Bundesliga player of the season. In the 2021-2022 season, the player played 48 games out of a possible 52 and scored 35 goals. In addition, he won the German Cup.

Nkunku is compared to Kylian Mbappe due to his style of playing. In terms of talent, Nkunku has the whole package. The 24-year-old is creative, a clinical finisher, and possesses enough pace.

Manchester United are not alone in its desire to sign Nkunku. The striker is closely followed by Chelsea and Real Madrid. However, the Red Devils are reportedly leading the race to sign the 24-year-old.

According to Sky Sports Germany, Nkunku's agents are in contact with Manchester United over a potential deal this summer, and an offer for the player is expected to be made next week.

Likewise, Nkunku's departure from RB Leipzig will not be easy. The Frenchman has a contract until 2024, and, according to Transfermarkt, he has a market value of 65,000,000 euros.

As reported by Daily Mail, RB Leipzig do not want to let Nkunku go under any circumstances this summer. Besides that, the 24-year-old has no exit clause in his contract, allowing Leipzig to turn down all approaches, or demand whatever fee they want for him.