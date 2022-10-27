Cristiano Ronaldo seems to be back. During Matchday 5 of the 2022-23 Europa League season, Manchester United's star scored again and did a new celebration, changing his famous 'Siu', so here is the explanation of it.

Matchday 5 of the 2022-23 Europa League season was perfect for Cristiano Ronaldo. Manchester United's star was a starter against Sheriff and scored. He did a new celebration, leaving behind his famous 'Siu' and here is the reason why.

This year has not been the best for Cristiano Ronaldo. Unfortunately, he had huge problems with Manchester United and he is no longer an undisputed starter, but in the Europa League is a different situation.

For the game against Sheriff at Old Trafford, the Portuguese appeared in Erik ten Hag's starting XI. He helped his team to win the game by scoring once, but he did a different celebration and the fans are wondering the reason behind it.

Why did Cristiano Ronaldo change the 'Siu' and what is the explanation of his new celebration?

Even though Cristiano Ronaldo is not playing so much in the Premier League, Erik ten Hag is giving him more minutes in the Europa League. He started the game against Sheriff, with huge hopes about the possibility of scoring again.

After several attempts, Cristiano Ronaldo completed his mission at the end of the game. The Portuguese striker received a pass in the box, tried a header and, after the goalkeeper's block, he pushed the ball with the left leg to score the third goal of the game.

The fans expected the famous 'Siu' by the striker, but he changed it. Cristiano Ronaldo ran to the corner and celebrated by closing his eyes and putting his hands in the chest. Very different from what he used to do.

But this new celebration has an explanation. According to Manchester United's official website, this move is a nod to his sleeping position when he travels with the squad. His teammates have talked about it and this self-deprecating joke proves that the players have really strong bonds between them.