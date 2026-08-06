Cruz Azul vs Philadelphia Union: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for the Leagues Cup game on August 6, 2026

Cruz Azul visit the Philadelphia Union at Subaru Park in a pivotal 2026 Leagues Cup Phase One clash. With knockout-round qualification already at stake under the tournament's new format, here's how to watch the match live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Cruz Azul vs Philadelphia Union Tournament Leagues Cup Date Thursday, August 6, 2026 Time 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT TV Channels Fox Sports 1, TUDN USA, UniMás Live Stream Fubo, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, FOX One, Apple TV

How to watch Cruz Azul vs Philadelphia Union in the USA

Fans in the United States will be able to watch Cruz Azul and the Philadelphia Union in the Leagues Cup on FOX Sports 1, TUDN USA and UniMás.

For streaming, the game will be available on Apple TV, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, FOX One and Fubo.

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Can I watch Cruz Azul vs Philadelphia Union for free?

Yes! The easiest legal way to watch the match for free in the United States is through Fubo‘s 5-day free trial, which gives new eligible subscribers access to the FOX broadcast carrying the game.

If you’re an eligible new Apple TV subscriber, you may be able to take advantage of the 7-day free trial, depending on your account status and any current promotional offers. Availability varies by account and region.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Cruz Azul enters as one of Liga MX’s top-ranked representatives, while Philadelphia qualified after winning the 2025 MLS Supporters’ Shield, earning the right to host all three of its Phase One matches.

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The game is also a rematch of their only previous meeting, a 1-1 draw in the 2024 Leagues Cup that Cruz Azul won on penalties. The stakes are particularly high because of the tournament’s new format.

Each club plays only three Phase One matches, all against teams from the opposite league, with no draws. A regulation win is worth three points, while matches tied after 90 minutes go directly to penalties, awarding one additional point to the shootout winner.

Players of Cruz Azul during the Torneo Clausura 2026 Liga MX (Source: Agustin Cuevas/Getty Images)

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Only the top-performing teams from MLS and Liga MX advance to the quarterfinals, making every point critical from the opening matchday. In addition, the tournament’s three best finishers qualify for the 2027 Concacaf Champions Cup.

For the Philadelphia Union, a strong start at home is essential before facing Necaxa and Santos Laguna later in Phase One. They have consistently been one of the competition’s strongest MLS clubs, reaching the semifinals in 2023 and 2024, and will look to capitalize on home-field advantage once again.

Cruz Azul, meanwhile, is aiming to add a second Leagues Cup title after lifting the inaugural trophy in 2019, knowing that defeating one of MLS’ toughest home teams would put La Maquina in an excellent position to reach the knockout rounds.

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Cruz Azul vs Philadelphia Union: Predicted Lineups

Cruz Azul (4-1-3-2): Andres Gudiño; Omar Campos, Willer Ditta, Gonzalo Piovi, Jesus Orozco; Jeremy Marquez, Luka Romero, Agustin Palavecino, Nicolas Ibañez; Christian Ebere, Andres Montaño.

Philadelphia Union (4-4-2): Andre Blake; Kai Wagner, Neil Pierre, Nathan Harriel, Frankie Westfield; Indiana Vassilev, Danley Jean Jacques, Jovan Lukic, Cavan Sullivan; Bruno Damiani, Milan Iloski.

What time is the Cruz Azul vs Philadelphia Union match?

Cruz Azul and the Philadelphia Union will face off on Thursday, August 6, with kickoff scheduled for 8:00 PM ET at Subaru Park in Chester, Pennsylvania. The match is part of the opening phase of the 2026 Leagues Cup.

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