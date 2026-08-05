Philadelphia Union LB Kai Wagner: ‘Cruz Azul are favorites, but we like to be the underdogs’

The Philadelphia Union face a challenging test on Thursday when they take on Liga MX giants Cruz Azul on Matchday 1 of the 2026 Leagues Cup. On Wednesday, interim head coach Ryan Richter and left-back Kai Wagner addressed the media, with Bolavip asking them about their gameplan and what they expect from the Cementeros.

“We were able to watch the first four games of the league this year and you see that we have to be able to adjust to what the game brings because you’ll see a different shape, one that’s tough for us to predict going into the match, but even throughout the game that they might change shape, or the way they’re building up, and the way they’re defending,” Richter started his response to Bolavip.

“And for us, that we’re able to be flexible and able to adapt to what we see in the game. So, we try to give them the picture, but that’s up to Kai and the guys also in some moments that they have to recognize the situation and organize that piece themselves on the field.“

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Richter, who was named interim head coach by the Union in late May, expects Cruz Azul to challenge his players with a style of play that is rarely seen in Major League Soccer.

Ryan Richter, Philadelphia Union’s interim head coach, discusses the challenges his team will face against Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup



🎥Leagues Cup pic.twitter.com/B7ZySJziL0 — Bolavip US (@bolavipus) August 5, 2026

“Something that you don’t see so much every week at MLS is this type of fluidity and this type of changes, and one that I’m excited to see how we adapt to, and I think we’ll be successful if we’re able to adapt accordingly,” Richter added.

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Wagner embraces underdog mentality vs. Cruz Azul

Wagner, meanwhile, had no problem in admitting that Cruz Azul are strong favorites for this clash. The 29-year-old, who returned to Philadelphia as a Designated Player in July following a brief stint with English side Birmingham City, still believes in the Union’s chances to produce an upset.

“We have the coaches who talk us through the game, we had a film session and for me, it’s just like we have to bring our best moments on the field, we have to defend good, we have to attack good, we have to be all leaders on the field all together,” Wagner responded to Bolavip. “And we know Cruz Azul will be the favorites for that game. They are one of the biggest teams in Mexico, and we’re really happy to face them tomorrow to see what we are capable of.

Kai Wagner, Philadelphia Union defender, admits Cruz Azul is the favorite… but sends a warning: “We like being the underdogs.”



📲 Leagues Cup pic.twitter.com/rCrUXPjhQ1 — Bolavip US (@bolavipus) August 5, 2026

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“Like I said, we are in a good run of form in the moment, but to be clear, they are the favorites tomorrow. But we like to be the underdogs, we like the mentality to come as the underdogs and yeah, I’m ready for the game. Hope the boys are ready too, I will make sure I get them ready for tomorrow.“

Philadelphia and Cruz Azul’s recent form

Even though Wagner is putting the pressure on the opponents, the Union head into their Leagues Cup debut in excellent form. Under Richter, Philadelphia is riding on a three-game winning streak, having won all three MLS fixtures played at home after the World Cup break.

Last time out, Cruz Azul suffered a tight 2-3 loss to Atlante in Liga MX play, but before that, Joel Huiqui’s men claimed two league wins as well as the Campeon de Campeones title against Toluca.

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As the defending Liga MX champions, Cruz Azul are widely seen as favorites not only to get a victorious start against Philadelphia, but also to challenge for the Leagues Cup title. Wagner is aware of that, but he’s embracing the underdog status. Let’s wait and see what happens Thursday night.