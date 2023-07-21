Matchday 1 of the 2023 Leagues Cup should be an unforgettable date considering Lionel Messi is going to make his presentation. It’s Cruz Azul meeting with Inter Miami at DRV PNK Stadium. This matchup will be available to watch on TV or live stream almost everywhere.
Cruz Azul appear as the opponent for Messi’s debut, but this isn’t a friendly. They have the opportunity to ruin the party that the home team wants, so that could be enough motivation. The goal is to finish in the first two places of this group completed by Atlanta United.
Inter Miami have to be seen as contenders starting with this match because of who they signed. Despite being last in their conference, being able to play Messi increases their chances exponentially. Something to take advantage of is that they are competing at their own stadium.
Cruz Azul vs Inter Miami: Kick-Off Time
Cruz Azul will confront Inter Miami at DRV PNK Stadium on Matchday 1 of the 2023 Leagues Cup this Friday, July 21.
How to watch Cruz Azul vs Inter Miami in your country
