Cruz Azul vs Inter Miami: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023 Leagues Cup in your country

Matchday 1 of the 2023 Leagues Cup should be an unforgettable date considering Lionel Messi is going to make his presentation. It’s Cruz Azul meeting with Inter Miami at DRV PNK Stadium. This matchup will be available to watch on TV or live stream almost everywhere.

[Watch Cruz Azul vs Inter Miami online free in the US on Fubo]

Cruz Azul appear as the opponent for Messi’s debut, but this isn’t a friendly. They have the opportunity to ruin the party that the home team wants, so that could be enough motivation. The goal is to finish in the first two places of this group completed by Atlanta United.

Inter Miami have to be seen as contenders starting with this match because of who they signed. Despite being last in their conference, being able to play Messi increases their chances exponentially. Something to take advantage of is that they are competing at their own stadium.

Cruz Azul vs Inter Miami: Kick-Off Time

Cruz Azul will confront Inter Miami at DRV PNK Stadium on Matchday 1 of the 2023 Leagues Cup this Friday, July 21.

Argentina: 9:00 PM

Australia: 10:00 AM (July 22)

Belgium: 2:00 AM (July 22)

Brazil: 9:00 PM

Canada: 8:00 PM (ET)

Denmark: 2:00 AM (July 22)

Egypt: 3:00 AM (July 22)

France: 2:00 AM (July 22)

Germany: 2:00 AM (July 22)

Ghana: 12:00 AM (July 22)

Greece: 3:00 AM (July 22)

India: 5:30 AM (July 22)

Indonesia: 8:00 AM (July 22)

Ireland: 1:00 AM (July 22)

Israel: 3:00 AM (July 22)

Italy: 2:00 AM (July 22)

Malaysia: 8:00 AM (July 22)

Mexico: 6:00 PM

Netherlands: 2:00 AM (July 22)

New Zealand: 12:00 PM (July 22)

Norway: 2:00 AM (July 22)

Philippines: 8:00 AM (July 22)

Poland: 2:00 AM (July 22)

Portugal: 1:00 AM (July 22)

Saudi Arabia: 3:00 AM (July 22)

Spain: 2:00 AM (July 22)

Sweden: 2:00 AM (July 22)

Switzerland: 2:00 AM (July 22)

UAE: 4:00 AM (July 22)

UK: 1:00 AM (July 22)

United States: 8:00 PM (ET)

How to watch Cruz Azul vs Inter Miami in your country

Argentina: MLS Pass on Apple TV

Australia: MLS Pass on Apple TV

Belgium: MLS Pass on Apple TV

Brazil: MLS Pass on Apple TV

Canada: MLS Pass on Apple TV

Denmark: MLS Pass on Apple TV

Egypt: MLS Pass on Apple TV

France: MLS Pass on Apple TV

Germany: MLS Pass on Apple TV

Ghana: MLS Pass on Apple TV

Greece: MLS Pass on Apple TV

India: MLS Pass on Apple TV

Indonesia: MLS Pass on Apple TV

Ireland: MLS Pass on Apple TV

Israel: MLS Pass on Apple TV

Italy: MLS Pass on Apple TV

Malaysia: MLS Pass on Apple TV

Mexico: MLS Pass on Apple TV

Netherlands: MLS Pass on Apple TV

New Zealand: MLS Pass on Apple TV

Norway: MLS Pass on Apple TV

Philippines: MLS Pass on Apple TV

Poland: MLS Pass on Apple TV

Portugal: MLS Pass on Apple TV

Saudi Arabia: MLS Pass on Apple TV

Spain: MLS Pass on Apple TV

Sweden: MLS Pass on Apple TV

Switzerland: MLS Pass on Apple TV

UAE: MLS Pass on Apple TV

UK: MLS Pass on Apple TV

United States: Fubo (free trial), MLS Pass on Apple TV, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, ViX, TUDN USA, Univision