How to watch Messi's debut with Inter Miami for FREE in the US

The 2023 Leagues Cup is presenting a new format that should add competitiveness. However, that’s not the reason why people from all over the world will tune in. Lionel Messi’s debut with Inter Miami is the event that most have been waiting for.

It was very surprising when Messi announced he was joining Inter Miami. Despite the negotiations for a return to Barcelona from PSG failing wasn’t shocking, his arrival to the MLS certainly was. From that moment on, everything has been about when his first match was going to be.

Finally, the game that will set a precedent in North American soccer is approaching. It’s going to be an official matchup against Cruz Azul at home, but the impact Messi could have in the region should go beyond the results.

When will Messi’s debut with Inter Miami be?

Messi’s debut with Inter Miami will be this Friday, July 21. The game will be played at DRV PNK Stadium.

Messi’s debut with Inter Miami: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Messi’s debut with Inter Miami for free in the US

Messi’s debut with Inter Miami will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (free trial) in the US. The other option is MLS Season Pass on Apple TV for those who are subscribed to that specific service.