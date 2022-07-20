Cruz Azul will take on Puebla for Matchday 4 of the 2022 Liga MX Apertura at Estadio Azteca. Find out here, the match information such as: when, where and how to watch the game in the US.

Cruz Azul and Puebla will play against each other at Estadio Azteca for Matchday 4 of 2022 Liga MX Apertura. Here you will find out about this game including the date, time and TV Channel to watch or steram live. This Liga MX Regular season game will available in the US to watch and stream live this game on fuboTV.

Cruz Azul haven't got a good start in 2022 Liga MX Apertura. The team managed by Diego Aguirre has lost two straight games. In fact, both matchups were at Estadio Azteca. Therefore, La Maquina Cementera need to win to shake off the pressure.

On the other side, Puebla have a unbeaten streak. The team managed by Nicolas Larcamon has won two games and drew the last one to Club Leon as visitors. This good performance has placed them first of the 2022 Liga MX Apertura standings.

Cruz Azul vs Puebla: Date

Cruz Azul and Puebla will face-off at Estadio Azteca on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at 8:00 PM (ET) for Matchday 4 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura. Puebla want to stay at the top of the standings, while Cruz Azul seek a win to climb up places.

Cruz Azul vs Puebla: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Cruz Azul vs Puebla in the US

Cruz Azul and Puebla will face-off on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at 8:00 PM (ET) for Matchday 4 of 2022 Liga MX Apertura. This Liga MX Regular season game will be available to watch on fuboTV for the US. Other options are: TUDN App, TUDNxtra, Univision NOW, TUDN USA and Univision.