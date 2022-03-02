Cruz Azul and Puebla square off on Matchday 9 of the Liga MX 2022 Torneo Clausura. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch this Mexican League game in the US.

Cruz Azul welcome Puebla to Estadio Azteca on Matchday 9 of the 2022 Clausura. Here, you will find the date and kick-off time of this Liga MX game. To watch it in the US, tune in to fuboTV (7-day free trial streaming).

Los Cementeros may have gotten the job done against Forge in the 2022 Concacaf Champions League but they want to improve their form in the domestic league. Will Juan Reynoso's men end the visitors' unbeaten run?

On the other hand, Puebla got off to a fantastic start to the season as they have yet to lose a game (W5 D3). That's why manager Nicolas Larcamon is now on the radar of Club America, who have recently fired Santiago Solari.

Cruz Azul vs Puebla: Date

Cruz Azul and Puebla will face each other on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Estadio Azteca on Matchday 9 of the Liga MX 2022 Torneo Clausura. Last time they met last year, they drew 1-1.

Cruz Azul vs Puebla: Time by State in the US

ET: 10 PM

CT: 9 PM

MT: 8 PM

PT: 7 PM

TV channel to watch Cruz Azul vs Puebla in the US

The game to be played between Cruz Azul and Puebla will be broadcast in the US on fuboTV (7-day free trial). Other options: TUDN.com, TUDN App, Univision NOW, TUDN USA, and Univision.