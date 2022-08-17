Cruz Azul take on Tijuana at Estadio Azteca in Ciudad de Mexico D.F for the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Cruz Azul vs Tijuana: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2022 LIGA MX Torneo Apertura

Cruz Azul and Tijuana meet in a Matchweek 9 game of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura. This game will take place at Estadio Azteca in Ciudad de Mexico D.F. The visitors are underdogs and are having better results than the home team. Here is all the detailed information about this Liga MX game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

Cruz Azul are having serious problems winning games in the 2022 Apertura Tournament, so far the team has a negative record of 2-2-4 in the 15th spot of the standings with a couple of recent losses.

Tijuana tied a recent game against Puebla 3-3, but before that tie they lost a game against Toluca 3-1 which ended their winning streak. But Tijuana is in a better situation than Cruz Azul as they have a positive record of 3-2-3.

Cruz Azul vs Tijuana: Date

Cruz Azul and Tijuana play for the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura on Wednesday, August 17 at Estadio Azteca in Ciudad de Mexico D.F. The home team needs to win this and other games to move up the standings, but the visitors know how to win with favorites.

Cruz Azul vs Tijuana: Time by state in the US

ET: 10:05 PM

CT: 9:05 PM

MT: 8:05 PM

PT: 7:05 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Cruz Azul vs Tijuana at the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura

This game for the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura, Cruz Azul and Tijuana at the Estadio Azteca in Ciudad de Mexico D.F on Wednesday, August 17, will be broadcast in the US by TUDN En Vivo, Blim TV, TUDN, Afizzionados (mexico)