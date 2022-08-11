Cruz Azul will clash against Toluca for Matchday 8 of the 2022 Liga MX Apertura. Find out when, where and how to watch this game in the US.

Cruz Azul will host Toluca for Matchday 8 of the 2022 Liga MX Apertura. Here is all the information about this Liga MX clash between two of the biggest Mexican clubs, such as the date, time, TV Channel to watch or live stream it.

Cruz Azul had a confidence-booster win at the beginning of the season. However, the team managed by Diego Aguirre isn't confident enough to win at least a game now. In fact, their last matchday game was a 4-0 loss to Santos Laguna. And, this next game will be even more difficult.

This is because Toluca come off as the top team of the 2022 Liga MX Apertura stadings. In fact, the team managed by Ignacio Ambriz has lost only once so far in the league. Also, Toluca are of the teams with less goals conceded so far. So, it's going to be hard for La Maquina Cementera.

Cruz Azul vs Toluca: Date

Cruz Azul and Toluca will face-off at the Azteca Stadium on Sunday, August 14, 2022 at 6:00 PM (ET). This matchup is for Matchday 8 of the 2022 Liga MX Apertura.

Cruz Azul vs Toluca: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

How to watch Cruz Azul vs Toluca in the US

This 2022 Liga MX Apertura game for Matchday 8 between Cruz Azul and Toluca will played on Sunday, August 14, 2022 at 6:00 PM (ET). It will be available to watch on ViX+ for the United States.



